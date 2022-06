Lance Alan Blighton, 40, of Marianna, Florida died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born to Roy and Lillian Blighton in Geneva, Alabama. After Lance graduated from Marianna High School, he went to trade school for Firefighting and EMT and worked for the Marianna and Jackson County Fire & Rescue. He was also self-employed in the areas of lawn maintenance, fence building, laying flooring and decks. Lance enjoyed going boating and mudding on his side by side. He loved spending time with his two daughters, doing whatever they wanted. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and making everyone laugh.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO