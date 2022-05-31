ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal wins third set to lead Djokovic 2-1 in Paris quarter-final

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7MyI_0fw64rC900
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal broke world number one Novak Djokovic's serve twice to win the third set 6-2 and take a 2-1 lead in their French Open quarter-final on Tuesday.

Reigning champion Djokovic of Serbia rallied from a double break down and a 3-0 deficit to win the second set 6-4 after Nadal won the opening set 6-2, with the duration of the contest at thethree-hour mark.

The Spaniard has won 13 out of his record 21 Grand Slam titles on the Parisian red clay and the winner of the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier will meet German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Nadal overcomes Djokovic in French Open thriller

Rafael Nadal insists he can’t know for sure whether any match at Roland Garros might be his very last at a place he loves, a place he is loved. For now, if he keeps winning and keeps performing the way he did during his monumental quarterfinal victory over longtime rival Novak Djokovic, Nadal will have more chances to play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
The Spun

Tennis Fans Not Happy With Nadal vs. Djokovic Broadcasting News

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off this afternoon for the 59th time ever. Unfortunately for fans, it will be tough to watch their French Open quarterfinal match. It is only being televised on the Tennis Channel, which is available to 61 million people, according to the Washington Post.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Parisian#German
Tennis World Usa

'Serena Williams will play again,' says her former coach

The famous coach Rick Macci had the opportunity to work with several world no. 1 players, including Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati​ and Maria Sharapova. In the early 90s, Macci was also involved in developing two extraordinary sisters, helping their father draw the most from them and prepare the famous duo for the professional circuit.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Amelie Mauresmo addresses Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic complaints

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo defended night sessions after both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic said their match started too late. At around 9:05 pm French time, Nadal and Djokovic started their quarterfinal match. The match lasted just over four hours and finished after 1am. After the match, both...
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon situation 'lose-lose' right now, says McEnroe

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Camila Giorgi's Father Caught Vaping In The Stands During French Open

The dad of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has been caught attempting to have a sneaky vape during his daughter’s fourth-round clash in the French Open. Camila was up against Daria Kasatkina for a place in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros when the camera panned to her father and coach Sergio Giorgi in the stands.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. The Spaniard's biggest hurdle in his quest for a record...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Henrik Stenson: "We will follow all the players"

"It is clear that the Ryder Cup generates a festive, respectful and competitive environment. We want to win and the contribution of Italian and European fans will be fundamental" Henrik Stenson said this at his first press conference - at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome - as captain of the Europe team at the Ryder Cup 2023.
GOLF
Financial World

Mats Wilander: "Tennis is not entertainment"

In an interview with L'Équipe, Mats Wilander focused on the same issues and his statements sound like a real response to Toni Nadal's appeal: "Sport is serious. It can be fun, but it's serious. And enough of this show craze," Wilander said. "Since I arrived in Paris, I almost...
TENNIS
Reuters

Failure to manage emotions costs Rublev again

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev blamed his failure to control his emotions for his French Open exit after the Russian lost 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) to Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Rublev made a solid start on Court Philippe-Chatrier, taking the first set...
TENNIS
Reuters

Real Madrid call for answers following Champions League final trouble

June 3 (Reuters) - Real Madrid have demanded answers from organisers over measures taken to protect supporters at last weekend's Champions League soccer final against Liverpool in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble. The match, which Real won 1-0, was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy