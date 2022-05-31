ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience (SMORE) Grant Funded

 2 days ago

The Recreation and Parks Department has been notified that it is the recipient of a new State Outdoor Equity Grant Program for the Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience (SMORE) program.

“This $589,000 grant will allow the department to provide unique opportunities for outdoor and nature education, leadership development and growth, and stewardship of our public lands all while having fun experiences for youth, adults, and seniors in our community.” said Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager.

“There were $167.78 million requested and $57 million awarded, showing that this grant was highly competitive, and the department staff are excited to offer unique outdoor adventures.”

California State Parks will be providing the funding to the selected communities to help advance the “Outdoor Access for All” initiative championed by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the Natural Resources Agency’s “Outdoors for All” initiative. This effort expands outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to expanding access in underserved communities.

Awarded through the new Outdoor Equity Grants Program, the funding helps establish hubs for local activities and trips to natural areas for underserved communities. The program also empowers youth and families with outdoor leadership education, career pathways, environmental justice engagement, and access to nature.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: Dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
