BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is trying to identify two people believed to be involved with a tractor trailer burglary. The sheriff’s office is looking for two people who allegedly broke into a tractor trailer and stole a bag from the front seat between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road. EBRSO says that the victim’s credit card was also stolen and had been used to make purchases at the Lowes on Cortana Place.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO