First Majestic Intersects 8.39 g/t Au over 29.7m near Active Underground Mining at Jerritt Canyon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon...

Benzinga

Tocvan Drills 63.4-meters of 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9-meters of 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag at Pilar, Main Zone Extension

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - May 27, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Results for core drill holes JES-22-61 and JES-22-64 are provided in this release, both Main Zone extension targets infilling a gap and stepping out from holes JES-22-59 (116.9m at 1.2 g/t Au) and JES-22-62 (108.6m at 0.8 g/t Au) (see Figure 1). JES-22-61 returned 63.4-meters at 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9-meters at 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag. Within the broader mineralized interval, consistent gold mineralization was recorded within a silicified sulphide-bearing breccia returning 8.9-meters at 2.1 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 6.1% Zn, the highest consistent base-metal mineralization drilled to date (see Plate 1). JES-22-64 was successful in intersecting a broad anomalous gold zone, indicating mineralization continues further to the southeast.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell greenlights $2.5 bln Crux gas project off Australia

MELBOURNE, May 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Monday it had given the go-ahead to develop the Crux gas field off Australia, which analysts estimated would cost around $2.5 billion. Construction is expected to start in 2023 with first gas expected in 2027, which will feed the 3.6...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Bars#Underground Mining#Mining Equipment#New Gold#First Majestic#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Nyse#Ag#Company#Usfs
US News and World Report

California Drought Could Nearly Halve Hydropower Output, Boost Electricity Prices

(Reuters) - The extended drought in California could lead to hydropower producing 8% of California's electricity generation compared with 15% under normal precipitation conditions, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. In its supplemental outlook, the EIA expects that the dip in hydropower generation would lead to an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Next Web

Electricity from the ocean depths could power entire islands

In the tropics, the deep sea is cold and the sea surface is very warm. That temperature difference can be harnessed and turned into electricity. If we can improve the technology, this method of producing power could be a godsend for island nations reliant on expensive and polluting diesel for their power.
TheConversationAU

4 reasons our gas and electricity prices are suddenly sky-high

Gas users and the incoming government are describing Australia’s sudden east coast energy crisis as “apocalyptic” and “a perfect storm”. There is no doubt that a rare combination of international and domestic events, together with long-term policy shortcomings, have led to a very nasty position from which there is no easy way out. Four events have led to the immediate crisis. 1. Coal-fired generators have been failing First, outages at coal-fired power stations have meant that gas has been called on more than usual. More than one quarter of coal-fired plants have been offline for much of the year so far, which is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Semiconductor yields sensitive thermometry

The strongly temperature-dependent band-edge absorption from gallium arsenide enables an optical thermometer with nanokelvin temperature resolution and microscale spatial resolution. The development of novel optical temperature sensors has seen major developments in the past several decades, with devices tackling a diverse range of tasks, from measuring temperature fluctuations within living...
SCIENCE
rigzone.com

Eni Looking For Alternative For Renewable Electricity Storage

Eni and Ansaldo Energia have signed an agreement to develop projects based on innovative technological solutions for electricity storage as an alternative to electrochemical batteries. — Oil and gas major Eni and energy transition firm Ansaldo Energia have signed an agreement to develop projects based on innovative technological solutions for electricity storage as an alternative to electrochemical batteries.
Nature.com

Optical vegetation indices for monitoring terrestrial ecosystems globally

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Vegetation indices (VIs), which describe remotely sensed vegetation properties such as photosynthetic activity and canopy structure, are widely used to study vegetation dynamics across scales. However, VI-based results can vary between indices, sensors, quality control measures, compositing algorithms, and atmospheric and sun"“target"“sensor geometry corrections. These variations make it difficult to draw robust conclusions about ecosystem change and highlight the need for consistent VI application and verification. In this Technical Review, we summarize the history and ecological applications of VIs and the linkages and inconsistencies between them. VIs have been used since the early 1970s and have evolved rapidly with the emergence of new satellite sensors with more spectral channels, new scientific demands and advances in spectroscopy. When choosing VIs, the spectral sensitivity and features of VIs and their suitability for target application should be considered. During data analyses, steps must be taken to minimize the impact of artefacts, VI results should be verified with in situ data when possible and conclusions should be based on multiple sets of indicators. Next-generation VIs with higher signal-to-noise ratios and fewer artefacts will be possible with new satellite missions and integration with emerging vegetation metrics such as solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence, providing opportunities for studying terrestrial ecosystems globally.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cover crop-driven shifts in soil microbial communities could modulate early tomato biomass via plant-soil feedbacks

Sustainable agricultural practices such as cover crops (CCs) and residue retention are increasingly applied to counteract detrimental consequences on natural resources. Since agriculture affects soilÂ properties partly via microbial communities, it is critical to understand how these respond to different management practices. Our study analyzed five CC treatments (oat, rye, radish, rye-radish mixture and no-CC) and two crop residue managements (retention/R+ or removal/Râˆ’) in an 8-year diverse horticultural crop rotation trial from ON, Canada. CC effects were small but stronger than those of residue management. Radish-based CCs tended to be the most beneficial for both microbial abundance and richness, yet detrimental for fungal evenness. CC species, in particular radish, also shaped fungal and, to a lesser extent, prokaryotic community composition. Crop residues modulated CC effects on bacterial abundance and fungal evenness (i.e., more sensitive in Râˆ’ than R+), as well as microbial taxa. Several microbial structure features (e.g., composition, taxa within Actinobacteria, Firmicutes and Ascomycota), some affected by CCs, were correlated with early biomass production of the following tomato crop. Our study suggests that, whereas mid-term CC effects were small, they need to be better understood as they could be influencing cash crop productivity via plant-soil feedbacks.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Ultrafast kinetics of the antiferromagnetic-ferromagnetic phase transition in FeRh

Understanding how fast short-range interactions build up long-range order is one of the most intriguing topics in condensed matter physics. FeRh is a test specimen for studying this problem in magnetism, where the microscopic spin-spin exchange interaction is ultimately responsible for either ferro- or antiferromagnetic macroscopic order. Femtosecond laser excitation can induce ferromagnetism in antiferromagnetic FeRh, but the mechanism and dynamics of this transition are topics of intense debates. Employing double-pump THz emission spectroscopy has enabled us to dramatically increase the temporal detection window of THz emission probes of transient states without sacrificing any loss of resolution or sensitivity. It allows us to study the kinetics of emergent ferromagnetism from the femtosecond up to the nanosecond timescales in FeRh/Pt bilayers. Our results strongly suggest a latency period between the initial pump-excitation and the emission of THz radiation by ferromagnetic nuclei.
PHYSICS
Motley Fool

Southern Company Says It's Back on Track for Its Big Nuclear Plant

Southern Company is building two nuclear power plants that it says are on track to be operational in late 2023. Building nuclear power plants is expensive and notoriously difficult. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Drone data provides early identification of southern rust in corn

Texas A&M AgriLife researchers discovered they can predict corn southern rust epidemic outbreaks by utilizing unmanned aerial systems, UAS, or drones, early enough to help prevent economic damage for growers. Outlining the work, the paper, "Phenomic Data-Facilitated Rust and Senescence Prediction in Maize Using Machine Learning Algorithms," was published in...
Reuters

Eramet eyes more South American lithium in battery shift

PARIS (Reuters) - Eramet is interested in developing more lithium production sites in South America, including in Chile and Bolivia, as it pursues a shift towards minerals for electric vehicle batteries, the French mining firm’s strategy head said. The company was also looking at potential for building more plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Superior adsorption performance of citrate modified graphene oxide as nano material for removal organic and inorganic pollutants from aqueous solution

This work addressed one step preparation method to form a novel nano material composite of graphene oxide nanosheet (GO) functionalized with low-cost tri-sodium citrate (C), using, teteraethylorthosilicate (TEOS) as a cross-linker. The prepared composite (GO"“C) was characterized using various advanced techniques. Among these techniques, the TGA provided interesting information concerning the functionalization process. Within this process, the ("“OH) groups that located at the GO-surface were consumed in the modification process which leads to increase the thermal stability of the resulted composite. Cationic organic methylene blue (MB) and crystal violet (CV), and inorganic copper (Cu2+) and cobalt (Co2+) pollutants were displayed as a model to assess their removal performance by the developed composite (GO"“C) from aqueous solution, through batch technique. According to Langmuir isotherm the GO"“C present an excellent adsorption capacity for MB (222.22Â mgÂ gâˆ’1), CV (270.27Â mgÂ gâˆ’1), Cu2+ (163.4Â mgÂ gâˆ’1) and Co2+ (145.35Â mgÂ gâˆ’1) which were more than the adsorption capacities found in literature. Additionally, the regenerated composite presents higher removal ability than the original composite.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Eliminating the need for anodic gas separation in CO electroreduction systems via liquid-to-liquid anodic upgrading

Electrochemical reduction of CO2 to multi-carbon products (C2+), when powered using renewable electricity, offers a route to valuable chemicals and fuels. In conventional neutral-media CO2-to-C2+ devices, as much as 70% of input CO2 crosses the cell and mixes with oxygen produced at the anode. Recovering CO2 from this stream adds a significant energy penalty. Here we demonstrate that using a liquid-to-liquid anodic process enables the recovery of crossed-over CO2 via facile gas-liquid separation without additional energy input: the anode tail gas is directly fed into the cathodic input, along with fresh CO2 feedstock. We report a system exhibiting a low full-cell voltage of 1.9"‰V and total carbon efficiency of 48%, enabling 262 GJ/ton ethylene, a 46% reduction in energy intensity compared to state-of-art single-stage CO2-to-C2+ devices. The strategy is compatible with today's highest-efficiency electrolyzers and CO2 catalysts that function optimally in neutral and alkaline electrolytes.

