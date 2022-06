REPORT: Two-Thirds of US Digital Banking Customers Choose Security Over Convenience. Consumers are concerned about the security of their private data when using their digital financial service accounts, so much that 68% choose security over convenience. For The Future Of Authentication In Financial Services Playbook, a PYMNTS and Entersekt collaboration, we surveyed 2,719 consumers from Sept. 10 to Sept. 27, 2021, to learn how financial service providers can build consumer trust by ensuring data security across digital devices.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO