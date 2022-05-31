ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

George Mottram: He pledges not to miss a vote in Concord as state rep

 4 days ago

To all the 300 voters that voted for me in the town election in Moultonborough I have good news for you, as I am announcing my candidacy for state representative in District 3, Moultonborough, Tamworth, and...

Candidates for Laconia’s House seats among early primary filers

LACONIA — Candidates of both parties for the legislative seats representing five of Laconia’s six wards were quick to file the necessary papers in the opening days of the September primary filing period which ends next Friday. On Wednesday, when the filing period opened, Republicans Richard Littlefield and...
Rep Gregg Hough: Running to keep government out of your wallet

Over the past two years I have had the distinct honor to serve as a New Hampshire state representative. I have worked hard to ensure and uphold the Constitutions of both the United States and NH. Serving on the Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee I was able to directly work to keep the free market free, while stopping bad regulatory laws from harming our local businesses and economy, thus continuing the New Hampshire Advantage. I also served on the Resource, Recreation and Development Committee which plays a vital role in keeping our lakes and mountains safe and clean for us and future generations to enjoy.
LACONIA, NH
Franklin's trajectory is upward

FRANKLIN — Franklin, a city with a population of 8,741 in Merrimack County, New Hampshire, is situated at the connection of the Pemigewasset and Winnipesaukee Rives that eventually turn into the Merrimack River. New Hampshire has 13 cities, of which Franklin is the smallest. The town was settled by the Anglo-European colonists in 1764 and was originally referred to as "Pemigewasset Village" it was taken from a portion of Salisbury, Andover, Sanbornton, and Northfield. The name "Franklin" was chosen in 1820 to honor founding father Benjamin Franklin.
Morse shares insights from trip with NH sheriffs to Mexican border

GOFFSTOWN — On Thursday, New Hampshire Senate President and Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Chuck Morse gathered New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College with three sheriffs from across New Hampshire to discuss their recent trip to Texas, specifically the U.S./Mexico border. Morse made the trip at the...
TEXAS STATE
George W. Corliss Jr., 81

NORTHFIELD — George W. Corliss Jr., 81, a lifetime resident and family farm owner in Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia, after a long illness. He was born in Laconia on July 25, 1940 the son of George W. Sr. and Hazel A. (Hawkins) Corliss.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Maurice 'Buz' Stearns, 89

CONCORD — Maurice “Buz” Stearns, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord. He was lovingly surrounded by family members during his last hours. Buz had a generous heart, a giving nature, and a kind attitude towards everyone. He had a...
CONCORD, NH
Upper Valley employers team up to fund workforce housing loans

LEBANON — In a step toward alleviating the Upper Valley’s chronic shortage of affordable housing, eight major Upper Valley employers have banded together to set up a $10 million fund that will loan money to developers and other entities to build apartment buildings targeted at renters with moderate incomes.
LEBANON, NH
Audrey Laverdure, 99

LACONIA — Audrey Campbell Laverdure, 99, of The Taylor Community and formerly of Meredith, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Concord. Audrey was born on February 17, 1922 in Southville, MA, the second of three children to the late Curtis Ernst Morse and Mabel Beatrice (Campbell) Morse.
LACONIA, NH
Dispute between developer and abutter kicked back to city Planning Board

LACONIA — The 10-month-long dispute between an abutter to the Paugus-Elm development project in Lakeport and the city will be back before the Planning Board next week as the abutter presses to have problems caused by the installation of a retaining wall addressed. Peter Brunette, of 19 Park St.,...
LACONIA, NH
Renee 'Suzanne’ Pinto, 90

GILFORD — Renee "Suzanne" Pinto, 90, of Willow Drive, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Suzanne was born on March 18, 1932 in Bordeaux, France, the daughter of Andre and Marguerite (Lavignac) Masel. Suzanne was a talented artist and would often spend afternoons weaving, knitting, doing embroidery or...
LACONIA, NH
Alberta E. Davidson, 99

Alberta E. Davidson, 99, died Tuesday May 24 2022 while hospitalized in Florida after a short illness. She was born in Salisbury, NH on January 10, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Eva (Doucette) Rayno. She lived most of her life in Northfield, and together with her late husband George (Mitt) Davidson (d. 2008), they enjoyed their large, extended family life. Family, friends, cooking and being a “Grammy” to all were her greatest joys.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Suspect in Plymouth shooting held in preventative detention

NORTH HAVERHILL — A suspect in a June 1 shooting in Plymouth pleaded not guilty in Grafton County Superior Court Friday to charges of first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless conduct. Kegan O’Neil, 24, was apprehended in Meredith on Thursday. He was arrested in connection with the...
PLYMOUTH, NH
Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 161 service calls from May 23 through Monday. Nine people were arrested. Rhianna Frenette, 43, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple warrants. Emily A. Kresco, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Eric S. Morin, 36, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after...
BELMONT, NH
Storage units, travel center, Fine Treasures coming to Route 3 this year

LACONIA — Several new developments and businesses have taken root along Route 3 as it passes through the Lakes Region, spanning services from gas stations to self-storage to second-hand retail. All are slated to open within a year. Barn-style storage units. Land has been cleared along Lake Shore Road...
LACONIA, NH
Dolores Y. McMillen, 89

MEREDITH — Dolores Y. McMillen, 89, of Meredith, passed away on Sunday 24, April 2022. Mrs. McMillen was the widow of Harold E. McMillen, her husband of 68 years. She was born on January 15, 1933 in Bradford, PA and brought up there. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Charles Rhodes and a sister, Dorothy Crispin. She was a parishioner of St. Charles parish in Meredith.
MEREDITH, NH
Club Soda Band Tonight at 6 p.m.

LACONIA — The Club Soda Band will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Due to the forecast, the concert will take place on the 3rd floor of the Belknap Mill. Patrons are invited to join in for a wonderful evening of live music at the Belknap Mill.
LACONIA, NH
Chuck McGee: All threats of violence should be taken seriously

Once again, we have another tragedy perpetrated by someone who expressed his intent, prior to the event, about committing mass murder with a gun. The real issue is not about guns, it’s about why no one took him seriously. Where were all the people who should have reacted? Where were his parents, school counselors, friends and relatives? Additionally, how did he get into the school during classroom hours? And yet, as always, it’s about the guns. Nobody ever talks about the amount of violence marketed to young people by Hollywood and video game makers. Or available on the internet. And yet, it’s only about guns. Wrong. Pretty much every one of these events is caused by somebody with known mental health issues. One writer to The Laconia Daily Sun recently asked: does mental health cause gun violence or do guns cause gun violence? Unless you’ve seen a gun get up and fire itself, the answer should be obvious. Another writer says the Second Amendment “isn’t absolute”. How so? Has he read the Second Amendment? Seems pretty clear to me. Tightening gun restrictions alone won’t help. Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens won’t help, and is totally unrealistic based on the worldwide supply of weapons. We currently have “red flag” laws in place. Authorities, parents, relatives, counselors, etc. have to do a better job of identifying people who’ve expressed violent intent and get them help. If you hear someone say they’re going to shoot up a school, house of worship, shopping center, grocery store, or whatever, you must take them seriously. Do not assume they’re kidding. Maybe this tragic event will result in more than just continued rhetoric about “gun control”. But after listening to Joe Biden over the last few days, probably not.
LACONIA, NH
'Biking for Success': Bike Exchange reopens for summer season

LACONIA — Bicycling season is shifting into high gear, and the Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange is ready to make bikes accessible to everyone. The bike exchange, also known as LABX, is run entirely by volunteers who refurbish donated bikes and sell them at affordable prices. LABX also offers repairs.
LACONIA, NH
Gorham double homicide still being investigated

GORHAM — It has over a month since two bodies were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in a house on the Berlin-Gorham Road. Since then, few details have been released about the double homicide. “What I can tell you at this point is that the case is still very...
GORHAM, NH

