George Mottram: He pledges not to miss a vote in Concord as state rep

Once again, we have another tragedy perpetrated by someone who expressed his intent, prior to the event, about committing mass murder with a gun. The real issue is not about guns, it’s about why no one took him seriously. Where were all the people who should have reacted? Where were his parents, school counselors, friends and relatives? Additionally, how did he get into the school during classroom hours? And yet, as always, it’s about the guns. Nobody ever talks about the amount of violence marketed to young people by Hollywood and video game makers. Or available on the internet. And yet, it’s only about guns. Wrong. Pretty much every one of these events is caused by somebody with known mental health issues. One writer to The Laconia Daily Sun recently asked: does mental health cause gun violence or do guns cause gun violence? Unless you’ve seen a gun get up and fire itself, the answer should be obvious. Another writer says the Second Amendment “isn’t absolute”. How so? Has he read the Second Amendment? Seems pretty clear to me. Tightening gun restrictions alone won’t help. Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens won’t help, and is totally unrealistic based on the worldwide supply of weapons. We currently have “red flag” laws in place. Authorities, parents, relatives, counselors, etc. have to do a better job of identifying people who’ve expressed violent intent and get them help. If you hear someone say they’re going to shoot up a school, house of worship, shopping center, grocery store, or whatever, you must take them seriously. Do not assume they’re kidding. Maybe this tragic event will result in more than just continued rhetoric about “gun control”. But after listening to Joe Biden over the last few days, probably not.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO