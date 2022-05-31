WeWork Thinks It’s a Good Time to Be WeWork

The CEO of Slack and the CEO of Away found their dream home in a 109-year-old Southampton mansion that was gut renovated to give it the all-white look of something from Selling Sunset, which seems exactly right for tech founders in love. Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio paid $32 million for the house, which was originally designed by architect Grosvenor Atterbury, who designed the American wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As The Wall Street Journal reported, after Two Trees developer David Walentas bought the mansion for $11.6 million in 2019, he spent $10 million on the aforementioned modernizing reno of what was once a country manor. He called it a “weekend” project, intending to donate the money from the sale to his alma mater, the University of Virginia. “It was a great old mansion, but it was a total wreck,” Walentas said.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO