ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WeWork Thinks It’s a Good Time to Be WeWork

By Clio Chang
Curbed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a failed public offering and spectacular implosion that led to the resignation of perennially barefooted co-founder Adam Neumann, WeWork wants to be redeemed. With the rise of pandemic-era flex offices, the post-Neumann WeWork is reportedly seeing its chance to grow. When asked at a recent event about WeCrashed’s prestige take...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

The 11-Bedroom Mansion Your Silent Workday Bought

The CEO of Slack and the CEO of Away found their dream home in a 109-year-old Southampton mansion that was gut renovated to give it the all-white look of something from Selling Sunset, which seems exactly right for tech founders in love. Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio paid $32 million for the house, which was originally designed by architect Grosvenor Atterbury, who designed the American wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As The Wall Street Journal reported, after Two Trees developer David Walentas bought the mansion for $11.6 million in 2019, he spent $10 million on the aforementioned modernizing reno of what was once a country manor. He called it a “weekend” project, intending to donate the money from the sale to his alma mater, the University of Virginia. “It was a great old mansion, but it was a total wreck,” Walentas said.
REAL ESTATE
Curbed

Elon Musk Is Over Remote Work

Late on Tuesday, workers at Tesla got an email from their boss. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” CEO Elon Musk wrote, according to a report from Bloomberg. “This is less than we ask of factory workers.” A second email — subject line: “To be super clear” — soon appeared, reiterating the 40-hour minimum and reminding staff that they must report to an actual Tesla office, not “some remote pseudo” office. “If you don’t show up,” Musk wrote, “we will assume you have resigned.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy