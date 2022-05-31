Blunt, Klobuchar Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Strengthen Pool Safety, Protect Children from Drowning
WASHINGTON – Last week, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to strengthen pool safety and protect children from drowning. The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Reauthorization Act would bolster safety standards for public swimming pools and spas, and promote awareness to prevent...www.blunt.senate.gov
Comments / 0