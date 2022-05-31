KXJM (Jam'n 107.5)/Portland, OR Announces Eighth Annual Boo Bomb Lineup, Oct. 1st

Summer is coming up around the corner, and there's a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. This weekend, thousands of people are expected to gather for a professional disc golf tournament in Portland. Friday morning FOX 12 weather...
A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
PORTLAND, Ore. — After two-year hiatus of large events in the Portland area, thousands of racing fans are expected to spend time in the Rose City this weekend as NASCAR makes its first pit stop in the Pacific Northwest in more than two decades. This weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity...
Dinolandia from Portland artist Mike Bennett — If you’ve ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs,Portland-based visual artist Mike Bennett created the place for you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The world was at war in 1917 when a three-level building designed for stylish living rose in Southwest Portland. Inside each of the 13 units was a built-in china cabinet, kitchen with a then-modern stove, and hot-and-cold running water flowing into sinks and the clawfoot tub. The Merlin building, now...
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Summer is coming up around the corner, and there’s a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. “The next time you come, the stage will be up, the roof will be up, it...
PORTLAND, Ore. (June 3, 2022) – Salt & Straw Ice Cream dares you to feast on the ultimate summer picnic with a new five-course menu made with ingredients from award-winning culinary heavy-hitters across the West coast, starting on Friday, June 3. A Portland-founded company, Salt & Straw has partnered...
If the Humans of New York photo series was, well, sketchier and illustrated, you’d get “Sketchy People.”. It has been a multi-year project by Portland illustrator and comic creator Jack Kent and the sixth volume will be released Thursday, June 2, with a book signing on July 7. The premise is simple, in theory: Kent lives his day-to-day in and around Portland. He draws his inspiration from all the wonderful weird that makes the city what it is.
Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
Over Memorial Day weekend, while some people hosted cookouts, noshing on hot dogs and corn on the cob, the gothic event of the year was unfolding in the ballroom of the Portland Art Museum. The Vampire’s Masquerade Ball returned for its 18th event after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. The event...
Take a trip back in time… to High School Prom. A first-ever Retro Prom is being held on June 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Elks 823 Lodge, 11605 McGillivray Blvd, Vancouver, just off Hwy 205 in the middle of Vancouver. Was it the 50’s,...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
SALEM, Oregon — Creekside Golf Club, a country club in the Oregon state capital less than an hour from downtown Portland, is again asking an adjoining neighborhood to prop up its bottom line. In return for an estimated $4.2 million, the club’s owners will pause plans to develop the...
During migration season, millions of birds fly though Oregon as they head north for the summer. “We’re talking about songbirds, we’re talking about waterfowl, we’re talking about birds of prey,” said Portland Audubon Society conservation director Bob Sallinger. Most of their journey happens after the sun...
By any measure, June is one of the most splendid months of the year in Portland; boasting fine weather, the city's flagship Portland Rose Festival, and the peak bloom of our beloved roses. As is our custom every month, we've compiled all of the notable events you should have on your calendar, including Father's Day, Juneteenth, and Pride events. Read on for details on happenings from HAIM to PDX Underground Pride and from Cirque du Soleil to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The school was once in the South Park Blocks, and Cole, a kid from Linnton, attended it from 1946 to 1950Walter Cole grew up in Linnton and when it became time to choose a high school to attend, he went in one direction and many of his classmates the other. Boys teased Cole, calling him "sissy-boy" and other names. He didn't like it. "I wasn't fond of my class at Linnton and I was not about to follow them to St. Johns and Roosevelt," Cole said. "And, it would have taken two buses to get there and back, anyway. "I...
The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
Comments / 1