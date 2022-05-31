ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summer Concerts in the Park

lakewoodcity.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Concerts in the Park series of eight popular and diverse musical acts kicks off Thursday, June 16 with Amanda Castro and concludes on Thursday, August 4. The concerts offer a relaxing evening of family fun in the grove at Del Valle Park at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Arbor...

www.lakewoodcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

LA’s Honey’s Kettle Has Been Perfecting the Art of Fried Chicken for 40 Years

“I didn’t invent fried chicken, the thing I did was perfected it,” says Honey’s Kettle owner and chef Vincent Williams, who has been mastering the art of crispy, juicy fried chicken over the last 40 years. Inspired by colonial-style frying, his restaurant serves 50,000 pieces of fresh fried birds per week to the hungry residents of Los Angeles.
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Series#Alcoholic Beverages#Concerts#Kabob Express#Salt N Pepper#Wheels#Scooters Italian Ice#Red Tacos
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
oc-breeze.com

OC Fair’s to hold job fair on Saturday, June 4

We are NOW HIRING! Join us for a job fair to learn about the 1,500+ openings for ages 16 and up. We’ll be conducting walk-up interviews. Resumes recommended but not required. Bring family and friends who are looking for a fun summer job!. OC Fair’s Job Fair will take...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

No More Gun Stores in Burbank

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Driving on Magnolia Boulevard today, I was shocked to see that the exceptional artwork on the old Bubble Head building on the corner of Screenland Drive, that featured Elvis, Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger, has been replaced with the new “Gun World” sign, in 8-feet-tall letters on the front of the building.
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Everytable offering free senior meal deliveries through June

LOS ANGELES — Everytable has teamed up with the Los Angeles Department of Aging to provide free meal delivery services to any senior citizen over the age of 64 as part of a program that will run through the month of June. Clare Fox, vice president of strategic partnerships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
spectrumnews1.com

With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena to reclaim land meant for the 710 extension

The Pasadena City Council approved an agreement with Caltrans to reclaim land dubbed the "710 Stub.""Residents in Pasadena and the adjacent communities did not want to see that for their communities'," said Pasadena transportation director Laura Cornejo.The land was originally meant for a freeway interchange between the 710 and 210 freeways. The decades-long project hoped to connect Pasadena to Long Beach by passing through El Sereno and South Pasadena but never finished because of fierce opposition. The opposition came from many like Lori David-Denny after the plan revealed it would have to demolish thousands of homes in its path, many of...
PASADENA, CA
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy