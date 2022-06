For the first time ever, McKinney ISD is offering summer enrichment camps that cover a variety of topics for local students in grades K-5. The camps, which run every week between June 6 and July 15 (except for the week of July 4), are a way for area students to stay occupied during the summer break from school while also engaging in crafts and some of what MISD Child Care Programs Director Amy Plate describes as "hidden education." The camps are open to all students, and attendees don't need to be from McKinney or McKinney ISD.

