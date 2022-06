Enka High School seniors brought their Jet pride as they visited their former schools during Friday’s senior walk. The Class of 2022 split to visit their earliest schools, and then they surprised their own classmates by parading through the high school halls to cheers and shout-outs. Later, they visited Enka Middle and Enka Intermediate. At each school, they high-fived younger students, hugged former teachers, and posed for selfies with old class photos, yearbooks, and younger relatives.

