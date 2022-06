Choo Choo to the Zoo Returns in 2022 – Today, SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO, an exciting partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO