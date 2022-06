STORMVILLE – A man who held police, crisis workers, and EMS personnel at bay for hours on Tuesday ended when the man committed suicide. The original story can be found here. Multiple police agencies and crisis workers worked for hours, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to prevent a suicidal man with a gun on the Appalachian Trail in the East Fishkill area from harming himself, as he had threatened.

