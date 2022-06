Barry Lee Carter, 74 of Pembroke, VA departed this life on May 30, 2022 in the care of his family. Born in Giles County on July 15, 1947 he was a son of the late Earnest and Edna Neice Carter. In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Dean Carter “Coolie”; and a niece, Heather Huffman.

PEMBROKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO