Rochester Institute of Technology has named Erica Haskell professor and inaugural director of the university’s new School of Performing Arts. Haskell comes to RIT from the University of New Haven where she served as assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, chair of the Division of Performing Arts, Oskar Schindler Humanities Endowed Professor, and faculty member of ethnomusicology. She was selected as school director following a nationwide search and will begin her new role on July 1.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO