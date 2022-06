As the country gears up to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign - the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone - many people are reflecting on the Queen’s years of service.A programme of events to honour the 96-year-old have been scheduled across an extended bank holiday in early June, known as the platinum jubilee celebrations.Scheduled events include a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving. But when was the Queen’s coronation and what did it involve? Here’s everything you need to know.What is a coronation?A coronation is...

