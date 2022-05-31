Watch Phish Jam Out “Character Zero” to Open Night #3 in Alabama

Chinaberry Cottage at the foot of Spring Hill has maintained the same disheveled appearance for years, so when it underwent an incredible transformation, many regular passers-by may have done a double-take. If you couldn’t believe your eyes the first time you saw the cottage post-makeover, that’s understandable. Where once sat a building so overgrown that the cherry-red walls were barely visible beneath a tangle of green, there now stands an immaculate structure sporting a bold charcoal exterior, neatly bordered by a white picket fence.
