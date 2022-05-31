Watch Phish Jam Out “Character Zero” to Open Night #3 in Alabama

FORT WALTON, Fla. — A traffic light in the Florida Panhandle is getting some attention for an unusual feature: an electrical outlet. The Fort Walton Police Department posted a photo of the outlet on the pole on Facebook, saying, “It’s are you kidding me Thursday?!” Officers said that while “we are really in awe of the ingenuity here, we would like to send out a little reminder that damaging a traffic signal is a FELONY. If you have the power to do things like this, please use your skills in a more useful manner.”

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO