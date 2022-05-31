ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Watch Phish Jam Out “Character Zero” to Open Night #3 in Alabama

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 3 days ago

Phish just finished up a three-night run down in Orange Beach, Alabama, and...

livemusicblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshores.com

5 Spots to Listen to Live Music

From an iconic roadside bar to the home of the world-famous Interstate Mullet Toss, the Flora-Bama Lounge hosts fabulous entertainers year-round. From country, rock and blues to laid-back beach music, you'll find it all at this unique establishment named for its location, splitting the Florida-Alabama state line. It's no surprise...
gulfshores.com

Watch the Blue Angels Fly Over the Gulf Coast

From March through November, the Blue Angels perform at air shows across the country. On Sunday afternoons, it's not uncommon to see the Blues do a beach flyover as they return from their shows and head toward their home base in Pensacola. You can learn more about the Blue Angels and find their practice schedule and 2022 show information on our website.
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

Steakhouse with Seafood and Outdoor Daiquiri Bar Coming to Navarre

Over the years, Executive Chef Clint Boutwell has perfected his signature steak preparation technique, which has earned The Oxford Eagle’s “Best Steak” award for 9 of the past 10 years. Photo courtesy The Grillehouse. East River Smokehouse has been sold to Restauranteur Clint Boutwell, a chef who...
NAVARRE, FL
utv44.com

BRING HER BACK! Couple caught on camera taking beloved Fairhope community pet

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A well-known community cat was taken in broad daylight from her home in the French Quarter on Monday in Fairhope. Community members have given the cat so many names over the years. She typically goes by Panther, Meow Meow, and Miss Fancy. Two people were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Orange Beach, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Alt 101.7

Alabama Basketball Manager Dies Unexpectedly

The University of Alabama men's basketball team took to Twitter on Wednesday to announcing the passing of sophomore basketball manager Charlie Pierce Wilson. Wilson, 20, was in Pensacola, Fla., for his grandmother's funeral according to Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine. Wilson, suffered a seizure while alone in his cousin's apartment, fell and hit his head and was unable to breathe.
ALICEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10

SummerTide brings Bluegrass Gospel Family back to Gulf Shores

The following information was provided by event organizers:. SummerTide – The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, returns to Gulf Shores for its nineteenth season. After celebrating its eighteenth anniversary last year with Starting Here, Starting Now, SummerTide will present Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming. The production will...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALB 10

‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions. WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Are you kidding?’: Police find electrical outlet installed on Florida traffic light

FORT WALTON, Fla. — A traffic light in the Florida Panhandle is getting some attention for an unusual feature: an electrical outlet. The Fort Walton Police Department posted a photo of the outlet on the pole on Facebook, saying, “It’s are you kidding me Thursday?!” Officers said that while “we are really in awe of the ingenuity here, we would like to send out a little reminder that damaging a traffic signal is a FELONY. If you have the power to do things like this, please use your skills in a more useful manner.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mobilebaymag.com

Chinaberry: A Cottage to Cherish

Chinaberry Cottage at the foot of Spring Hill has maintained the same disheveled appearance for years, so when it underwent an incredible transformation, many regular passers-by may have done a double-take. If you couldn’t believe your eyes the first time you saw the cottage post-makeover, that’s understandable. Where once sat a building so overgrown that the cherry-red walls were barely visible beneath a tangle of green, there now stands an immaculate structure sporting a bold charcoal exterior, neatly bordered by a white picket fence.
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Olmstead’s rescue comes with only minutes to spare

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
inregister.com

Splash Down: Cool off in haute hotel pools across the South

This one’s for the whole family. At The Grand Hotel, the large outdoor pool overlooking the beach is zero-entry and features kid favorites like a water slide and splash pad alongside amenities like a poolside grill and private cabanas. grand1847.com. The Pearl, Rosemary Beach. Iconic on 30A for its...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Golf cart crashes into popular downtown Fairhope bookstore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jane Willis said she was making coffee on a busy holiday weekend at Page and Palette in downtown Fairhope, when a jolting crash stopped everyone in their tracks. Willis said, “We were pretty much just working. There was a line out the door and suddenly we heard...
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy