Watch out for that cone!

No one in the area of 35th Street and Hagey Drive is going to fall into a mine, at least not soon. A sinkhole opened up near the intersection of 35th Street and Hagey Drive a couple weeks ago and sat a while with a traffic cone in...
MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
Most of Northeast Ohio was hit with severe weather on Wednesday. Thunderstorms developed across the area Wednesday afternoon and continued through the evening. Fifty-four reports of severe weather were reported to the National Weather Service in Cleveland across the region.
Location: North American rd., Dover Oh, 44622. From Winfield take Winfield Strasburg Rd. east to N. American Rd. and go north. Location on your right. Signs Posted. Excellent Building Sites | 6 Parcels |Rolling Open & Wooded | Great Views. Franklin Township | Strasburg Schools. Tuscarawas County. Some of the...
In the estate of the late Patricia A. Harman we will offer the following located at 3654 Statler Road, Butler, Ohio 44822. Directions: East of Butler off State Route 95 take Wheatcraft Road to left on Statler. REAL ESTATE OFFERED AT 10 AM. 9.6 ACRES WITH BLDG 52X296. Land is...
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
Absolute Online Timed Auction. Internet bidding only, through. Proxibid. Auction location is 9004 Kennard Rd., Lodi, OH 44254. See full auction catalog and pictures online at www.proxibid.com/rdfarnsworth. Preview Date: Monday, June 6 – 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Pickup/Removal Date: Wednesday, June 8 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M....
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — After decades of drawing families to the lakes, Summit Metro Parks has ended swimming for good at two of its parks. But the park system said there’s still plenty to do, with new trails already in the works and free music concerts planned throughout the summer.
I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the tragedy in Texas, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the general assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts to arm staff members in schools. “When teachers signed up to become teachers, they came in to instruct students not to come...
**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County warned of a road closure due to a large sinkhole that formed. New Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that 2nd Street NE between East High Street and Fair Avenue was closed until further notice because of the sinkhole. The city’s street department...
Comments / 1