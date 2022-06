Jaie Laplante, who served as executive director of the Miami Film Festival for 12 years, stepped down from that role on May 31 to tackle “new horizons and challenges.”. “I have a lot of mixed emotions about it because I love this festival so much. I really poured my heart and soul into it,” said Laplante, who declined to be specific about what’s next because some of the projects are still in development. “I’m extremely grateful for the support of Miami Dade College, the community and filmmakers from around the world that have trusted me with their work.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO