Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a coffee franchise known for its Hawaiian coffees and international blends, plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay by the end of Q1 2024. Business partners Chris Bruckner and Richard Elkhoury are heading up the development efforts under High Caffeine Inc. LLC. The duo has been together for over 30 years with several businesses, including gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and quick-serve restaurants across Florida and Boston.

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO