WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO