Alton ‘Buck’ Gordon, 84, of Cadiz

Arrangements were handled earlier this week by Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home for 70-year-old Cathy Stanley, of Hopkinsville. Stanley was buried at Hawkins Cemetery. Survivors include all of the caregivers she had.
Funeral services for 84-year-old Mary Frances Gee Bacon, of Christian County, will be at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, June 8, at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour next Wednesday.
Funeral services for 82-year-old Josh Howard Thomas, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. His wife of 38 years: Sue Bridges Thomas,...
A celebration of life for 65-year-old Robbin Thompson, of Cerulean, will be at 6 o’clock Sunday evening at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Her husband of 49 years: Paul Thompson, of Cerulean;. Two sons: Antonio (Amy)...
One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
Funeral Services for 62-year-old Darcey Lynn Heltsley Morris. of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, June 1, at 1:00 at Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her mother: Minnie Elaine...
WKDZ, WHVO, and WPKY radios have paired with Pennyrile Allied Community Services to distribute fans during the hottest months of the year. Kim Allen of WKDZ/WHVO Radio says the promotion is about making sure those in need are taken care of. Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS) serves the nine surrounding...
Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
On June 4 at the Kentucky History Awards Celebration, the Kentucky Historical Society will be honoring 17 individuals and organizations for their ultimate contributions to the field of history. Among those to be honored this weekend include the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville—Christian County, which earned the quite special Thomas D....
This Saturday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park & Heritage Center in Hopkinsville, the “Remember the Removal” Bike Ride will pass through around 10 AM. Started by the Cherokee Nation in 1984, the run was created for Cherokee youth to retrace the Trail of Tears — and get a glimpse of the hardships their ancestors faced when they made the same trek on foot.
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on Kentucky 272 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Angie Moss was westbound when she lost control and ran off the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its side.
The Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will host its annual Benefit for the Bend auction Saturday, June 18. The event will feature an auction and homemade dinner. Director Charles Turner says event proceeds will go toward various events and resources for the environmental center. click to download audioAuction items will include...
Ronald “Chuckalo” Roberts, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Murray, to Charles Roberts and Anna McCallon Roberts, who preceded him in death. He was a retired painting contractor, brick mason, and was of...
Milling and paving operations planned for I-24 in Christian County have been postponed until Thursday, June 9. According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2, the section of I-24 to be addressed is between mile points 86.77 and 92.33, and it was originally scheduled to begin June 2.
There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is asking for help in the 2002 unsolved murder of James Perkins. A release by KSP stated Perkins was last seen leaving a party of some friends before going to his residence. Friends of the victim discovered his body the next day at this home, stated the release.
