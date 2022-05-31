Historical Society Kicks off ‘Music on the Great Lawn’

Christ Church Greenwich presents a piano concert with Randall Atcheson on Thursday, June 2, 6:30 pm, in the Parish Hall. A reception will follow. Tickets are $35 per person,. A distinguished Steinway artist, Randall Atcheson is the epitome of a musical Renaissance man. His gift of communicating the beauty of music in various forms has led to a decidedly versatile career as a much-sought-after artist in the classics as well as in pop and the sacred repertoire. Atcheson is the only person in the history of the prestigious Juilliard School of Music in New York City to receive simultaneous degrees in both piano and organ. He is a Steinway Artist, has recorded sixteen albums, performed on five continents, played for three Presidents, and has performed fourteen solo concerts at Carnegie Hall.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO