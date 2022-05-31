ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historical Society Kicks off ‘Music on the Great Lawn’

Cover picture for the articleSummer is officially underway at the Historical Society on June 2nd with an encore performance by Merlin at the opening of the Music on the Great Lawn series. Music lovers will not want to miss the hugely popular 5-piece band led by Greenwich’s own Bob Capazzo. Known...

