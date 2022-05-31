ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Clyde Market & Venue

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffsite Venues / Coffee/Tea / Indoor Venues / Film Wrap Parties. The Clyde contains 5,200 square feet with the capacity to hold up to 180 people for seated dining. It is climate controlled, with six spacious rest rooms, and a special prep area with a large prep area with a roll-up...

Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah to Host Summer Concert Series at the Beer Garden, Beginning June 3

Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its Summer Concert Series at the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, beginning Friday, June 3 from 7-9 p.m. and continuing on the second Friday of July and first Friday of August. The summer concert series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with community sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.
SAVANNAH, GA
visitsavannah.com

Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden

Inspired by the flowers used in the crowns often worn by muses in classical mythology, this rooftop garden is named for Myrtle & Rose, symbols of femininity, love and romance. Featuring a selection of handcrafted shareable bites, fragrant, botanically inspired cocktails and breathtaking views of Savannah, lucky visitors may also notice another symbol—the rabbit. Known as the messenger of Aphrodite, the rabbit is linked to love and desire and was gifted by lovers as a symbol of everlasting love.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Donut Day: Where to get donuts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken  This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah Tribune

Juneteenth 2022 Festival Promises Music & Meals

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah present the cultural Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m. in Wells Park (aka) 38th Street Park. The line-up for the Juneteenth motorcade parade will be at the old civic center at 9:00 a.m. Our imminent...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

GAB Group & Senior Citizens Necessity Pantry GiveAway

In case you missed it.. last Saturday, May 28, 2022, S2S Facts, Inc. a 5013c non-profit organization, returned face to face for their GAB GROUP Session. The sessions reinforce specific curricula for girls and womenin order to stimulate important discussions and activities. Also to have aged appropriate breakout clusters as well as collaborative circular safe zone chats amongst groups in the spirit of educating one another on cultural and generational norms. The group of ladies aged 19 – 65 engaged in innovative and engaging dialogue, games and role played around friendship, self-care, mindfulness self-compassion and tips for dealing with stressful situations. Highlights of the morning included ladies’ demo of their favorite dances and songs from teenaged years. Ladies of all ages, races, backgrounds said this GAB Group session relieves the stress they had when they walked in door. The conversations gave them a deeper understanding of generational and racial perspectives.
SAVANNAH, GA
visitsavannah.com

Wormsloe State Historic Site

A breathtaking avenue sheltered by live oaks and Spanish moss leads to the tabby ruins of Wormsloe, the colonial estate of Noble Jones (1702–1775). Jones was a humble carpenter who arrived in Georgia in 1733 with James Oglethorpe and the first group of settlers from England. Wormsloe's tabby ruin is the oldest standing structure in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-area nonprofit files ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is digging through a recently filed ethics complaint, lodged by a Savannah-area nonprofit, against Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter. The Clerk of Council officially received the complaint from Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Wednesday, and stems from statements Gibson-Carter made about the nonprofit during a Council work shop and regular meeting last month.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood is on edge because of one home on their block that’s become a crime hotspot, according to police. Over the past month alone, Savannah Police have been called to a home on the southside 31 times for various reasons, from fights to thefts to reports of prowling. They’ve also recently made two arrests for outstanding warrants at the location.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor warns of ‘quick cash for homes’ scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To sell or not to sell. That’s the question many local homeowners are facing following an increase of calls, texts and even personalized postcards urging them to sell right away for quick cash. It’s something Mayor Van Johnson is getting tired of. “I’ve received endless complaints about the constant nagging, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95/I-16 interchange planned to be complete this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing monkeys return to Effingham County home

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A pair of monkeys reported missing over a week ago are back home safe and sound, officials announced Tuesday. On May 22, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received a call about two Patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham. Since then, the sheriff’s office has been working with […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

