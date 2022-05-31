The Clyde Market & Venue

In case you missed it.. last Saturday, May 28, 2022, S2S Facts, Inc. a 5013c non-profit organization, returned face to face for their GAB GROUP Session. The sessions reinforce specific curricula for girls and womenin order to stimulate important discussions and activities. Also to have aged appropriate breakout clusters as well as collaborative circular safe zone chats amongst groups in the spirit of educating one another on cultural and generational norms. The group of ladies aged 19 – 65 engaged in innovative and engaging dialogue, games and role played around friendship, self-care, mindfulness self-compassion and tips for dealing with stressful situations. Highlights of the morning included ladies’ demo of their favorite dances and songs from teenaged years. Ladies of all ages, races, backgrounds said this GAB Group session relieves the stress they had when they walked in door. The conversations gave them a deeper understanding of generational and racial perspectives.

