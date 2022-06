Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett has passed away surrounded by friends and family after a brief battle with a terminal illness. The nature of the illness was not shared. Councilor Van Net was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 to the 4th District. She was the first Native American to serve as city council president. She had been running for state senate as well, but had dropped out of the race on May 13.

