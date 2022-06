The charity arm of Southern Land Company’s Westhaven community in Franklin presented the Tennessee chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $20,000. Residents of Westhaven make up what is called The Westhaven Foundation, a philanthropic organization that raises money for various and sundry causes and organizations like Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in 2019 or for the Alzheimer’s Association last year. The latter came by way of a 5K run, which raised $17,000 for the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, which the group has turned into and annual event. This year’s iteration, held in April, raised even greater proceeds for the Association.

