Thousands graduate as part of Williamson County Schools class of 2022

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO