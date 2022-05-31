ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Thousands graduate as part of Williamson County Schools class of 2022

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Williamson County Schools high school seniors moved...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

williamsonhomepage.com

WCS libraries receive monetary donation from Greater Nashville Chinese Association

The Greater Nashville Chinese Association has donated nearly $4,700 to Williamson County Schools libraries for the purpose of purchasing Asian/Pacific Islander books for students, according to InFocus. The GNCA donated a total of $14,000 to be split between Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools. The portion that WCS...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood heads into fiscal 2023 with $43 million extra

The City of Brentwood authorized significant appropriations for its upcoming fiscal budget with a whopping $43 million surplus. Mayor Rhea Little, III and the City Commission voted on an appropriations ordinance aimed at the fiscal 2022-2023 budget after fielding the original budget proposal on May 3 and workshopping it on May 12.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Milestone for Tennessee's First Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is hosting a "topping out" ceremony on Friday to celebrate as the final steel beam is raised to the top of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in Murfreesboro. Located on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro's Westlawn community, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through June 8

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 8 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53), daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

State Rep. Whitson announces $50k in state funding for High Hopes in latest budget

State Rep. Sam Whitson has successfully secured $50,000 in state funding for operating and programming needs for the inclusive preschool and therapeutic clinic, High Hopes, per a release. High Hopes Development Center says its mission is to equip children with special needs and their families with the resources needed to...
FRANKLIN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Jennifer Fryer

Educator Jennifer Fryer has been with Wilson County Schools for nearly three decades. Fryer earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Tennessee Tech University in 1992 and spent 22 years as a fourth grade teacher at Southside Elementary in Lebanon. For the last seven years, Fryer has served...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Nashville General Hospital Responds to Meharry Stating They Were Unaware of the Hospital’s Relocation Plans

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Fridrich & Clark adds one to Brentwood office

Fridrich & Clark Realty has named Anne Lewis as Corporate Services Director. Based in the company’s Brentwood office, Lewis will be responsible for promoting the agency’s relocation services and cultivating new business relationships, per a press release. “We are excited to expand our relocation services program,” said Steve...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two accidents on I-24 Wednesday in Rutherford County

There were two accidents that slowed Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday. The first involved a semi-truck that caught fire on I-24 West (headed towards Nashville), just before the I-840 interchange. The fire happened around 11:00, Wednesday morning. Emergency responders had to shutdown three lanes of traffic at the 75-mile marker between the Medical Center Parkway exit and I-840 (SEE PHOTOS HERE).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Hillard Ellis Holt, III

Hillard Ellis Holt, III

Hillard Ellis Holt, III, also known as Trey, aged 58 passed away May 13, 2022. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Hillard E. Holt, Jr. and the late Sylvia Larkin Holt. His life journey was that of a true searcher, and he was always curious and interesting,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

CAIR calls for change in district policy after racist incident at Ravenwood

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on Williamson County Schools to develop an anti-racist curriculum following a racist incident that recently happened at Ravenwood High School. “Hateful incidents like the one that occurred at Ravenwood should be used as opportunities for education,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison...
WTVC

Tennessee mom in ICU develops deep connection with nurse, invited to wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the height of Covid, Julia Waddell learned that she was expecting a child. At age 40 with three children at home, the Nolensville mom tried to be as careful as she could during the pandemic but fate dealt her a different card. While 33 weeks pregnant, a tickle in her throat soon yielded to a serious case of Covid-19 requiring Julia to be admitted to a Williamson County hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water problems in Middle Tennessee: ‘It is like you fell into a swamp’

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes. According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.
RIDGETOP, TN

