Last year, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he seriously considered launching a 2022 U.S. Senate campaign. The Democratic governor even said he was confident he could win. But as regular readers may recall, Cooper ultimately rejected the idea — not because he was worried about his Republican opponent, but because he was worried about his Republican successor. If the governor was elected to the Senate, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson would become governor, and Cooper said he couldn’t in good conscience impose Robinson on North Carolinians.

