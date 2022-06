A Wisconsin technology solutions provider focused on the medical space has moved its headquarters to Clearwater, Florida. DeliverHealth announced Wednesday it has moved its headquarters from Madison to a "customer experience center" it says is now open in a 10,000-square-foot space in Clearwater. The company said the region's rising tech status was a main factor for the relocation, citing a 2021 Forbes article that stated Tampa is the top emerging tech city in the nation.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO