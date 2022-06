The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear two appeals challenging the constitutionality of state law as being either vague or in violation of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The cases have come to the state's highest court by way of the Court of Appeals, where a panel of three appellate judges declined to label as unconstitutional the law requiring courts to re-commit a person to the state's mental institute for failing to cooperate in an examination, as well as the legal prohibition enacted after the Columbine High School massacre on transferring firearms to someone ineligible to possess them.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO