…NE News Updates

Denver, CO

 3 days ago

1) The Urban Farm to Host Open House/Free Admission Day. After six months of renovations, The Urban Farm is hosting a grand re-opening and free admission day on Saturday, June 4 from 9am–1pm. Guests are welcome to check out the newly renovated main building and then the farm's 100+ animals.

frontporchne.com

milehighcre.com

Preeminent Denver Law Firm to Relocate to Paradigm River North

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, a preeminent Denver law firm for over 100 years, will relocate in 2024 to Paradigm River North, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot office development located at 3400 Walnut Street in Denver. DGS made the announcement in coordination with the project’s co-developers, Jordon Perlmutter & Co., and Rockefeller Group.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado's 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Claire Cleveland

After mild winter, dry spring, expect summer miller moth invasion

(Denver, CO.) Miller moths are out in force this year, buzzing around porch lights and darting through intersections to avoid swooping birds. The populations of these moths, which are the adult stage of the army cutworm, fluctuate every year depending on a constellation of factors. The preceding winter and spring are essential for the fuzzy, dusty invertebrates. This last winter was mild, and the spring was dry, which means lots of miller moths, according to Shiran Hershcovich, lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Magic Mushroom Rabbi Unfazed After Arrest, Believes Psychedelics Are a Religious Right

Rabbi Ben Gorelick seems way too calm and cheerful to have a felony drug charge hanging over him. The founder of Sacred Tribe, an underground psychedelic synagogue that's not so underground anymore, Gorelick turned himself in to police in January after his Denver warehouse was raided; he's currently trying to gain a religious exemption as he fights a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.
DENVER, CO
coloradosprings.com

Friday is National Doughnut Day: 3 Colorado shops ranked best in the U.S.

Doughnut lovers do not mess around with their favorite doughnut place. So a list like “Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” might create some less-than-sweet discourse. Yelp declared a shop near Austin, Texas, as the No. 1 spot over places in Hawaii or Nebraska or New York. The site said Steve's Donuts serves better stuff than places named Best Donut or Donut Time or Donut Run.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
buckrail.com

Town Manager making move to Colorado

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Manager Larry Pardee announced today that he has accepted a Town Manager position in Eagle, Colorado. Pardee originally moved to Wyoming from this same part of Colorado to become the Director of Public Works for the Town of Jackson under then Town Manager Bob McLaurin and was appointed Town Manager in 2018.
JACKSON, WY
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE

