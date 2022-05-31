ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird Sightings: Night Heron and Yellow-headed Blackbird

Cover picture for the articleThe black-crowned night heron is a common heron in Denver during the warm months. However, it’s rare to see the yellow-crowned night heron in the Denver area, but one was sighted in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood near First Creek this April. The black-crowned night heron and yellow-crowned...

