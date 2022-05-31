Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2022

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

May 15-21, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

51 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,890 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 1

Weekly Reports Taken:164 Burglary— Nonresidential 10

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 0

Weekly Calls Received:5,370 Theft 16

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were reported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Theft from Auto 7

Robbery 2

Vehicle Theft 28

Mental Health Calls 15

Reports of Gunfire 1

Significant Incidents

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: On 05/15/2022, at 11:43 AM, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle near the 500 block of W. A St. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was taken into custody. (Report #2022-026605)

Robbery: On 05/18/2022, at 12:12 AM, the suspect entered the victim business near the 700 block of W. A St and grabbed display items from inside the store. The suspect simulated having a handgun and fled the scene in a vehicle with the stolen items. (Report #2022-027124)

Shooting: On 05/21/2022, at 5:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of W. A St. regarding a shooting investigation, where the suspect had fired a handgun and punched the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect was later located and taken into custody. No injuries related to the shooting were reported. (Report #2022-027957)

Robbery: On 05/21/2022, at 6:30 PM, three suspects approached the victim near the 27000 block of Leidig Ct. The suspects used force against the victim and took property from him before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2022-027961)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward