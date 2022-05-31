ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2022

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 2 days ago

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

May 15-21, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

51 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,890 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 1

Weekly Reports Taken:164 Burglary— Nonresidential 10

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 0

Weekly Calls Received:5,370 Theft 16

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were reported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Theft from Auto 7

Robbery 2

Vehicle Theft 28

Mental Health Calls 15

Reports of Gunfire 1

Significant Incidents

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: On 05/15/2022, at 11:43 AM, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle near the 500 block of W. A St. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was taken into custody. (Report #2022-026605)

Robbery: On 05/18/2022, at 12:12 AM, the suspect entered the victim business near the 700 block of W. A St and grabbed display items from inside the store. The suspect simulated having a handgun and fled the scene in a vehicle with the stolen items. (Report #2022-027124)

Shooting: On 05/21/2022, at 5:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of W. A St. regarding a shooting investigation, where the suspect had fired a handgun and punched the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect was later located and taken into custody. No injuries related to the shooting were reported. (Report #2022-027957)

Robbery: On 05/21/2022, at 6:30 PM, three suspects approached the victim near the 27000 block of Leidig Ct. The suspects used force against the victim and took property from him before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2022-027961)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hpd#Auto 7
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hayward, California

Hayward, California

33
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy