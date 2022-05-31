New farmers market set for Oakridge Neighborhood

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Des Moines.1. DjangoHappy hour is held daily from 4-6pm and on Tuesdays, 4pm-close. You can get $2 oysters, $5 select appetizers, $5 classic martini, draft beer, and wine. Full menu here.Address: 1420 Locust St. Photo courtesy of Django2. Eatery AGet half-priced wine, draft beer, and pizza daily from 2-6pm.Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave.3. Blue Sushi Sake & GrillSpecials include $5 house wine, $7 cocktails, and $10 (or less) sushi 2-5:30pm Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.Address: 316 Court Ave. Photo: ATX Food Chronicles, courtesy of Blue Sushi Sake Grill
