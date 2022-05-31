ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New farmers market set for Oakridge Neighborhood

Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

A new farmers market is set to begin just west of downtown Des Moines near the Oakridge Neighborhood. The Center Street Farmers’ Market is scheduled to run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 8 to Sept. 14. It will...

Related
Des Moines Business Record

DSM awarded $58M grant for airport improvements

The Des Moines International Airport received nearly $58.8 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation for its airport improvement project that includes construction of a new terminal. The award, announced Thursday by the IDOT, was part of $100 million designated for commercial airports in Iowa. The funding comes through the...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Some Subways no longer accepting coupons

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising price of food, one restaurant is no longer accepting it’s company coupons. The Subway in Harding Hills shopping center in Des Moines is one of several that have chosen to no longer honor Subway coupons issued by their home office. “We used to take coupons until about February […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

VIDEO: Watch yesterday’s Project515 Retail event

Consumer shopping habits were changing before the pandemic began. The economic turmoil caused by the global health crisis only quickened the move to buying everything from groceries to clothes and sporting equipment online. Now consumers are returning to shopping in person, causing retailers to rethink brick-and-mortar stores. Our Project515 panelists Thursday discussed these trends and peeked into the future to predict trends on the horizon for the retail sector.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
#Farmers Market#Dairy Products#Nutrition#Urban Renewal#Food Drink#Oakridge Neighborhood#Double Up Food Bucks#African Americans#Iowastopshunger Com
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DOT announces $100 million in funding for airport upgrades statewide

AMES, Iowa — Commercial airports across Iowa are getting a facelift, thanks to $100 million in grant funding. The Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, announced how the grant awards will be distributed to the eight airports on Thursday. The money will come from the Iowa Commercial Aviation...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Receiver appointed in Valley West Mall foreclosure proceedings

Krista Freitag, who specializes in overseeing properties in foreclosure, has been appointed as receiver of Valley West Mall while a foreclosure petition makes its way through legal proceedings, a Polk County District Court judge ordered today. In mid-May, U.S. Bank filed a foreclosure petition against the owners of Valley West...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Apartment building planned for Ingersoll gas station site

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gas station on the ever-developing Ingersoll Avenue may soon meet the wrecking ball in favor of affordable housing. Developer Scott Cutler and Anawim Housing are planning to build a 20-unit apartment building at the Star gas station site on 2701 Ingersoll. The building has not been sold to Cutler yet, […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent gets $200K vacation payout

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...
kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
Axios

Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios. Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Radar Shows Massive Mosquito Boom [VIDEO]

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 places to go for happy hour in Des Moines

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Des Moines.1. DjangoHappy hour is held daily from 4-6pm and on Tuesdays, 4pm-close. You can get $2 oysters, $5 select appetizers, $5 classic martini, draft beer, and wine. Full menu here.Address: 1420 Locust St. Photo courtesy of Django2. Eatery AGet half-priced wine, draft beer, and pizza daily from 2-6pm.Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave.3. Blue Sushi Sake & GrillSpecials include $5 house wine, $7 cocktails, and $10 (or less) sushi 2-5:30pm Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.Address: 316 Court Ave. Photo: ATX Food Chronicles, courtesy of Blue Sushi Sake Grill
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New center will streamline emergency medical services for Des Moines hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Central Iowa is unveiling its new communications center and ambulance headquarters Wednesday. The MercyOne Communications Center will allow for all of MercyOne’s EMS operations and training to be centralized. MercyOne says prior to this new communications center, dispatch was spread over three...
DES MOINES, IA

