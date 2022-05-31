New farmers market set for Oakridge Neighborhood

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”

KALONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO