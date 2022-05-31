ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perplebunny’s Axe House

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerplebunny’s Axe House is an axe-throwing venue in Inver Grove Heights. No matter your skill level, give...

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Main Street Location Closes

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
New Hope Country Kitchen Restaurant Closes After 40-plus Years in Business

New Hope Country Kitchen Restaurant Closes After Decades-long Run. A longtime family restaurant in New Hope has closed its doors. The Country Kitchen restaurant has been a staple in New Hope since 1977. The owner recently closed after selling the restaurant. Owner Kevin Tiffany posted a note outside the restaurant...
Large fire currently burning at Fort Snelling

A large fire is currently burning at Fort Snelling in southeast Minneapolis. Traffic cameras show a building well ablaze, with firefighters on the scene. The Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities states that the fire is at Building 53 at the Fort Snelling site, located on Taylor Avenue, across Hwy. 62 from Historic Fort Snelling.
Amazon will build delivery facility in Anoka County

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting tar that blew...
As Downtown Mpls Looks To Summer Packed With Events, Officials Say Key To Safety Is In Numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...
3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
