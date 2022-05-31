Perplebunny’s Axe House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...

