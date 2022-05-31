United Way of Central Iowa offering summer Meal Meet-Ups for students

Rudy Trejo as its new executive director. Trejo currently serves as the assistant dean of students for campus enrichment and student equity at Drake University, where he oversees the Office of Student Life, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Prevention and Education Program, and the Office of Spiritual Life. He also serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion officer within the dean of students office and is an adjunct professor at Drake’s College of Business and Public Administration. Previously, Trejo worked in administrative roles at the University of Denver, Washington State University and the University of Arkansas. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and religious studies from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and a master's degree in education with an emphasis on educational administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. “The CFUM Board of Directors is thrilled to have Rudy join the CFUM team as our new executive director,” board president Heather McDermott said in a release. “We’re confident that Rudy’s skill set, and vision will help propel CFUM further on its mission to create a community that supports the potential of children, youth, and families through educational success, healthy living, and community engagement.” Trejo said in a release that he’s thrilled to join the organization. “For 30 years, CFUM has been a community asset and proud partner with Moulton Elementary School. To have the ability to lead this organization into its next chapter is exciting. While growing up in west Texas, I participated in programs similar to the ones CFUM offers and frankly, I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for organizations like CFUM.” Trejo is also involved on the boards of Friends of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and the YMCA Supporting Housing Campus. He will start his position at CFUM on June 20. He succeeds interim executive director Randy Clausen.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO