Polk County, IA

United Way of Central Iowa offering summer Meal Meet-Ups for students

Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Children who are home for the summer will be able to get free meals through the United Way of Central Iowa’s Summer Meal Meet-Ups program. The program offers free meals to anyone 18 and under at one of the many meal sites in Central Iowa. Meal sites are at schools, parks,...

businessrecord.com

KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
#Poverty#Food Security#Charity#Comida#Meal Meet Ups
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Businesses seek employees at IowaWORKS job fairs

IowaWORKS, has announced a series of hiring events for the week of May 30, virtually and in Muscatine, Iowa. Wednesday, June 1 – Home Base Iowa – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – This virtual Job Fair is an opportunity for veterans and their spouses to meet virtually with employers across the state about the wide variety of opportunities available.
MUSCATINE, IA
We Are Iowa

What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Children and Family Urban Movement name snew executive director

Rudy Trejo as its new executive director. Trejo currently serves as the assistant dean of students for campus enrichment and student equity at Drake University, where he oversees the Office of Student Life, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Prevention and Education Program, and the Office of Spiritual Life. He also serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion officer within the dean of students office and is an adjunct professor at Drake’s College of Business and Public Administration. Previously, Trejo worked in administrative roles at the University of Denver, Washington State University and the University of Arkansas. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and religious studies from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and a master's degree in education with an emphasis on educational administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. “The CFUM Board of Directors is thrilled to have Rudy join the CFUM team as our new executive director,” board president Heather McDermott said in a release. “We’re confident that Rudy’s skill set, and vision will help propel CFUM further on its mission to create a community that supports the potential of children, youth, and families through educational success, healthy living, and community engagement.” Trejo said in a release that he’s thrilled to join the organization. “For 30 years, CFUM has been a community asset and proud partner with Moulton Elementary School. To have the ability to lead this organization into its next chapter is exciting. While growing up in west Texas, I participated in programs similar to the ones CFUM offers and frankly, I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for organizations like CFUM.” Trejo is also involved on the boards of Friends of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and the YMCA Supporting Housing Campus. He will start his position at CFUM on June 20. He succeeds interim executive director Randy Clausen.
ADVOCACY
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Proclamations

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor has declared six Iowa counties state disaster areas after recent severe weather. The declaration allows the counties to use state resources to clean up from the storms. It also allows residents in those counties who qualify to apply for the Individual Assistance Program. The proclamations covered Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster counties.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out These Great Eastern Iowa Festivals This Summer [LIST]

Summer is just about here, which means we're in for a busy few months! We all know about all the great county fairs here in Eastern Iowa, but what about all the fun festivals in the area? Here are some of the big events happening this June through August, courtesy of Facebook, The Gazette, and Travel Iowa:
Lincoln Report

3 Picturesque Small Towns in Iowa

Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
IOWA STATE
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Some Subways no longer accepting coupons

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising price of food, one restaurant is no longer accepting it’s company coupons. The Subway in Harding Hills shopping center in Des Moines is one of several that have chosen to no longer honor Subway coupons issued by their home office. “We used to take coupons until about February […]
DES MOINES, IA

