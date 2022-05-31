Como Park High School News￼

As the 2021-22 academic year comes to a close, the Bugle takes note of two teachers retiring from Como Park High School — Abdomohammed Karimi and Suzanne Susens. Abdomohammed Karimi began teaching science and math to Como students in the fall of 1985. He spent the first two of his 39...
Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1. Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School. An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
After 35 years of teaching music in schools as far away as Oskaloosa, Iowa, and many within the Twin Cities metro, Murray Middle School’s band and orchestra director, Eric Dahlberg is retiring this June. Dahlberg has taught music at Murray for the past 12 years and coached its award...
Peter Aus died May 9, 2022. Peter began his journey on May 22, 1942, in St. Paul and graduated from Murray High School in 1960. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1964 and married Kathleen. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George Aus of Luther Seminary...
Chaska will host Shakopee, Chanhassen will host Minnetonka in Semifinals on Wednesday 6/1. Prior Lake will host Bloomington Jefferson in elimination bracket on Wednesday 6/1. *#4 Belle Plaine hosts #5 Maple River – 4:45 pm – 95.5 FM, kchkradio.net. #9 Le Sueur-Henderson @ #1 New Ulm. Softball. Results...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Across the Twin Cities, teens in 9-12th grade will have the ability to attend YMCA health and well-being classes, gyms, fitness floors and aquatic areas at no charge. They have hosted the program in the metro for the past six summers. YMCA officials say the goal...
MINNEAPOLIS — Students and parents at the University of Minnesota are expressing alarm about violent crime on one of the busiest stretches of University Avenue near campus, following reports of shots fired, robbery and assault in the past two weeks. Earlier this month, a current U of M student...
Charles “Chuck” Henry Gierke, 77, died April 9, 2022, at his home in Falcon Heights. Chuck earned an associate degree from Bismarck Junior College, then a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Dakota. Chuck moved to Stillwater, where he worked for over 40 years for major...
Marcia May Gillespie Sundquist (1924-2022) died a day after celebrating her 98th birthday. Marcia was born in the small town of Stephen, Minn., near the Canadian border. Her mother was a teacher. Her father the town banker. The bank failed during the Great Depression, and the family moved to Edmonton, Canada, where her father was a grain broker. He died when Marcia was only eight, so her mother raised Marcia, her two sisters Beatrice and Doris and brother Stewart.
ANNANDALE -- A group of students at Annandale High School is planning a walkout Wednesday. The Gay-Straight Alliance is organizing the effort. Their issue is in part because of a 'safe space' symbol they have created which includes a cardinal, the school's mascot, and the colors of the rainbow flag.
MINNEAPOLIS — Students at Minneapolis Public Schools and other schools around the country are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday afternoon, protesting gun violence. According to information shared by MPS, the walkout will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a press conference at 1 p.m. Then at...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Under-18 Women’s Hockey World Championship makes its long-awaited return on June 6. Pre-camp began this week for Team USA at the Super Rink in Blaine.
“I think this is everyone’s kind of dream and goal, so it’s an honor to be here with such talented players,” said Ava Lindsay, a junior at Minnetonka High School.
No championship was contested in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year’s tournament was postponed from January. Now, things are back on track.
“Coming from high school it was a really different change in pace, so I was really excited to come here and...
MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
Stewart James McIntosh, Jr., 76, died April 28, 2022. He was born in 1945 to Stewart, Sr., and Ruth. He grew up in the Morningside neighborhood of Minneapolis and graduated from Edina High in 1963. Stewart served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69, including two tours in Vietnam. In 1971,...
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died. Officials with the Gophers football team confirmed Barber's death Wednesday on Twitter. He was 38 years old. "Our hearts are absolutely broken, as we lost one of the greatest to ever wear...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately?
Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements.
Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks.
Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country.
Turtles are often on the...
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
The pedestrian killed by a car over the weekend has been identified as a 46-year-old male, according to St. Paul police. About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, an accident occurred on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul, and Tony Smith-El, of Minneapolis, died at Hennepin Healthcare. According to authorities, the...
Delores Jarvise “Lori” Plant, Roseville, died April 8, 2022, her 81st birthday. Lori was a friend to everyone, she loved her family, loved animals; and she was an excellent caregiver. She was passionate about all things food: preparing it, growing it, preserving it, creating recipes, but most of all she loved sharing it with others.
Maude Wiggin is the forgotten sister in the Wiggin family tree even though she isn’t really all that hard to find. She was named in the 1870 census and when she died on December 12, 1877, her obituary appeared in the Minneapolis Tribune and it is easily accessed online. Maude died from something called “spinal disease,” most likely spinal meningitis. She was 13 years and nine months old. Her sister, Carolyne, was 12. There were also two other younger sisters, Nancy and Mae. Carolyne, Nancy and Mae appear on several family trees on ancestry.com but there is no mention of Maude. It’s almost as though she never existed, yet she is buried in the Wiggin-Nudd family plot near her grandmother, Nancy Wiggin Nudd. Her cousin, Captain Charles Nudd, a Civil War veteran, is buried there, as is a woman named Mary Nudd, whose connection to the family is something of a mystery.
Comments / 0