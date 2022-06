NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of women and men dressed head to toe in orange stood in front of North Charleston City Hall to talk about action against gun violence. The organization Moms Demand Action partnered up with the North Charleston Police Department for an event called “Forever Remembered.” This event was in honor of those who lost their lives from gun violence, especially those who had a child or close friend that died.

