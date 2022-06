The city of Valparaiso has ordered the owners of Zao Island to tear down an event space that officials say violates the city's ordinances and puts residents' flood insurance at risk. Back in 2017, the Wright Group apparently got permission to build an open-air pavilion on the property, raised a few feet off the ground to avoid the Salt Creek floodplain. But city officials say what's currently there is a fully-enclosed, ground-level "Greenhouse" — complete with plumbing, heating and cooling.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO