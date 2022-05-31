ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency on Aging features two artists in June

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Two area artists will exhibit some of their works at Aroostook Agency on Aging during the month of June. A month-long Artists for Aging exhibit opens Friday, June 3 in time for Presque Isle’s First Friday Art Walk with artists Kathleen Ledger Cassidy of Presque Isle and...

The Maine Writer

Weekend events in Maine

Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Six Ways to Help a Turtle Cross the Road Safely in Maine

We’ve all seen turtles crossing the busy roads in Aroostook County. Many of us have stopped to lend them a hand to help keep them safe. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said there are a couple of reasons why turtles cross the roadways this time of year. Turtles get on the move to breed and find food. Also, in late Spring and early Summer, the female turtles are looking for a place to nest.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Community Comes Together To Celebrating Older Americans Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging celebrated Older American Month today with its’ first Community Hot Dog Roast. “I haven’t had any hotdogs yet this season so I’m going to have my first hot dog of the season. I hope they have red ones because they’re my favorite.” said Gail McPherson. McPherson is one of several people lined up for a hot dog to celebrate Older American Month with the Aroostook Agency on Aging. Older American Month is celebrated every May. While the hot dog roast was supposed to start at 11, the line was so long, they had to start early. “We’re getting hotdogs, free packages, bags always need at Wal Mart and we’re just going to enjoy the day and have a hot dog and some chips and probably just enjoy the rest of the day.” continued McPherson.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Aroostook County Conservation Association meets

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook County Conservation Association held a general membership meeting at the Northeastland hotel on May 20. This was their first meeting in 27 months due to concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers and directors were elected and President Jerry McLaughlin gave the members...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

LIST: Memorial Day 2022 events throughout Maine

Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day events will be held around Maine to honor and remember our fallen service members. BANGOR: The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting this year’s annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. The parade is expected to step off...
Ellsworth American

Body recovered from Penobscot

ORRINGTON — Maine Marine Patrol officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a body Sunday, May 29, at 12:50 p.m. on the Penobscot River in Orrington. The individual was tentatively identified by a recovered driver’s license as Levi Kelly, 28 of Bucksport. The body was spotted in...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Penobscot River tentatively identified as Levi Kelly

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a body just before 1pm Sunday. According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s, the body has been tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, after finding a driver’s license. Kelly had been missing since April 3rd, when...
wagmtv.com

Caribou′s New Budget Does Not Fund School Resource Officer

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - In a recent school board meeting, RSU 39 in Caribou announced they would no longer be funding the school resource officer position. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more on the community’s reaction to this news. Tim Doak - Superintendent -RSU 39 “We pretty much...
CARIBOU, ME
Z107.3

Body Found in Orrington Could Be a Boater Missing Since April

Officials say a man's body found in the river in Orrington today is believed to be a boater who went missing in April. Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputies recovered the body just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon from the Penobscot River . A driver's license recovered with the body tentatively identified the man as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. Officials say a recreational boater spotted the man's body in the water near the Orrington public boat launch and reported it to authorities.
ORRINGTON, ME
NECN

1 Dead in Maine Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Danforth, Maine, are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday. Officers responded to the crash at about 2:45 p.m. on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth, Maine police said. According to police, the suspect was...
DANFORTH, ME
wgan.com

2 Teenagers hurt in Aroostook County crash Friday

CASTLE HILL (WGME) — Two teenagers were hospitalized on Friday night following a rollover crash in Aroostook County. Police say the single-vehicle crash on Route 227 in Castle Hill happened just after 9 p.m. According to police, the driver had attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the...
Big Country 96.9

Aroostook County, Maine Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Meth Trafficking

A 44-year-old Aroostook County, Maine man received a sentence of 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Greg Libby faces 10 years in prison with a supervised release of five years. His guilty plea was entered on July 1, 2021. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Frenchville Man Died in a Hit-and-Run, Driver Has Been Found

Maine State Police say the driver who two motorcycles in Washington County, killing one rider, has now been located. Troopers were called to the crash scene on Springfield Road in T8 R4, near Danforth, at approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha badly injured. Both motorcycle drivers were transported to the hospital, where Charette died. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME

