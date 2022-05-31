Agency on Aging features two artists in June

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging celebrated Older American Month today with its’ first Community Hot Dog Roast. “I haven’t had any hotdogs yet this season so I’m going to have my first hot dog of the season. I hope they have red ones because they’re my favorite.” said Gail McPherson. McPherson is one of several people lined up for a hot dog to celebrate Older American Month with the Aroostook Agency on Aging. Older American Month is celebrated every May. While the hot dog roast was supposed to start at 11, the line was so long, they had to start early. “We’re getting hotdogs, free packages, bags always need at Wal Mart and we’re just going to enjoy the day and have a hot dog and some chips and probably just enjoy the rest of the day.” continued McPherson.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO