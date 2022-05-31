Park Party - June 21st - Pine Trail Park

Fierce winds fueled a massive fire that destroyed seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park in North Utica on Memorial Day, according to authorities. Firefighters with the Utica Fire Protection District first responded to the resort at approximately 5:23 p.m. in regard to a fully-involved porch fire at a cabin on the property, according to Utica Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain. By the time firefighters arrived, which was approximately 10 minutes after the initial call, two cabins had already been engulfed in flames. In all, seven cabins were destroyed in the fire.
Comments / 0