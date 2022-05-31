ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steff Yotka
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Culture vultures have been searching for the “vibe shift” since its imminent arrival was forecasted this spring. Have we found it? Maybe not when it comes to aesthetics at large, but New York’s downtown barometer of hype, Kith, is certainly embarking on a new path. Starting with the label’s spring collection,...

Vogue Magazine

How Pistol’s Costume Designer Brought the World of Punk Back to Life

Think of the punk movement, and the lasting impression is as much about the sound—jangling guitar riffs, riotously shouty vocals, relentless four-to-the-floor beats—as it is about the look. John Lydon snarling the lyrics of the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen” and declaring that there is no future in England’s dreaming (a sentiment that would make it the most censored song in British music history at that point) may be firmly lodged in the public consciousness, but the sight of a slicked-up mohawk or a shredded-then-sutured Vivienne Westwood tee still packs the thrill it did back in the late ’70s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Ebay-Obsessed Stylist Giving This Year’s Love Islanders a Fashion Makeover

Amy Bannerman has got the best job in fashion, so she keeps being told. For the past six weeks, she and a covert team of Ebay obsessives have been truffling out pre-loved looks for the occupants of this year’s Love Island villa. Now, just days before this year’s hopefuls start cracking on in Spain, Bannerman can reveal how she herself has been grafting, to secure major outfits that will move the needle in terms of perception of sustainable fashion. The clothes aren’t just good, they are really good.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Way to Channel Grunge Girl Summer

Hot girl summer has officially ended. In its place is the grunge girl summer—at least according to Marc Jacobs and Winona Ryder. The three key pieces to channel some of that ’90s vibe are a lacy slip dress, vintage biker jacket, and a pair of combat boots (even better if they are platforms). Angel Prost, Sora Choi, Soo Joo Park, and more of Vogue’s best-dressed street stylers show how it’s done, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

8 Undeniably Chic Birkenstock Collabs to Shop Right Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Out of all of the podiatrist-approved shoes out there Birkenstock’s high-quality arch supportive sandals have done the impossible and transitioned from a mere orthopedic basic to a runway-worthy closet staple. Don’t take our word for it. Just look at the luxurious fashion houses who are celebrating the comfort-first brand.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

To Celebrate Her New DL1961 Denim Collection, London It Girl Ella Richards Hosted a Stylish Soirée

Last night, model Ella Richards celebrated a collaboration for a cause: the Ella Jean, her sustainable denim collection with DL1961 that uses fewer than five gallons to produce per pair. (For comparison: a typical jean requires around 1,500.) Want to follow up on that math? Each pair of jeans has a QR code that one can scan to see exactly how much water and energy were used to produce the garment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs Is the Stuff of ’90s Dreams

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s a goth girl summer, so it’s only fitting that Winona Ryder should crop up to show us exactly how it’s done. The original grunge princess lived in biker jackets, jeans, and girlish slips in the ’90s and now, she’s back as the face of Marc Jacobs’s campaign for its new J Marc shoulder bag, shot by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles Revisits Queen Elizabeth’s Life in Looks

Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “All of it, in a way, is considered a uniform,” Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles says while examining nine decades worth of Queen Elizabeth’s outfits. There’s the Liberty London print dresses and stiff coats she wore in the 1930s alongside her sister, Princess Margaret. The Norman Hartnell gown she donned for her wedding to Prince Phillip in 1947. The reserved blue state dinner frock worn in great contrast to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961. Created by various designers, each ensemble is visually different. Yet they all achieve the same aesthetic effect of a dignified, stately monarch—no matter the time in her life, or the moment in history. (As Bowles notes, not even London’s seismic swinging sixties could usher in a style change for the Queen.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Why I’m Embracing the Chintz and Camp of the Platinum Jubilee

This weekend, London will come to a standstill as hordes of subjects are kettled in front of Buckingham Palace for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We have a four-day weekend, and the entire country is already going a little giddy, a little gaga. We’ve had jubilees before, I hear, but never one celebrating 70 years of a monarch’s reign—and given the stories about the queen’s health that circulated after she was forced to miss the Commonwealth Service in March, the 96-year-old monarch is on a bit of an “I’m not dead!” tour.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

How Steven Stokey Daley Won the LVMH Prize

By my watch it was 2:49 pm at the Louis Vuitton Fondation in Paris when Cate Blanchett delivered the news: “I know I speak for everyone in wishing the winner a long and fulfilling career. So, the 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designer goes to… SS Daley!” The audience whooped as Steven Stokey Daley, 25, stepped up onto the stage in his voluminous khaki collection trench coat to accept the fancy golden award. As with everything else over the last 48 hours spent here prepping for this moment—sleep-time excepted—Daley delivered his speech with aplomb. “This is like an Oscar, so thanks Cate! I genuinely didn’t expect to win, so thanks to everyone who supported me.” In a brief speech (as brief as the then-unknown winner had been asked to deliver during rehearsals the day before) he name-checked Vogue’s Sarah Mower and Harry Lambert, then added, raising a second laugh: “and my boyfriend, who didn’t have a choice.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Giddyup! The Cowboy Hat Trend Is Taking Over

It’s time to tip your hats to the latest accessory trend to grace the runways. While true cowboys and girls have long known where to pick up their beloved Stetsons, this season, we see the topper crossing over into the mainstream; the best cowboy hats for fashion folks are now hitting the stores.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

The Quietly Brilliant, Royally Approved Labels to Celebrate Now

As the Jubilee celebrations start, the British royals are firmly on parade. Far from being passive dressers, they are meticulous in their choices, and the messages they convey. (Consider the Duchess of Cambridge’s sapphire drop earrings she wore to Trooping the Color as one example). With little generational divide, the rule of thumb is elegantly appropriate: head-to-toe color, with discretion sewn into every not-so-daring hemline. So, as the summer social season ramps up, when you open up your internet browser—or your wardrobes, as Royals are excellent repeat wearers—there’s a lesson to be learned. Masters of understatedly chic dressing, the royals know the best designers to pull from for easy elegance. What are the pieces to pull from old and new establishments? Learn below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

13 Names to Know from Parsons’s Class of 2022

There were 250 students in the BFA fashion design class of 2022 at the New School Parsons School of Design. Having reviewed all of their portfolios online and some of them in person, it occurs to me that while a post World War II mentality is still operative in the world at large—it certainly appears to be one of the factors involved in the war on Ukraine—these students seem little interested in geopolitics. Rather, they are keen cartographers of the nebulous realms of their psyches and documenters of their personal origin stories. There’s a lot of naval-gazing and empathetic exploration of trauma and disorder among the students. Shuqing Hu, for example, created a collection around a serial killer that tries to understand what factors might have contributed to the subject’s actions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

7 of the Best New Beach Reads to Unwind With This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are a lot of wonderful things about summer, from ice cream trucks (hello to Mr. Softee only) to the solid excuse to spend too much money on bathing suits that look exactly like all the ones you already own—but there is perhaps no greater seasonal treat than the “beach read.”
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

25 Puffy Sandals That Will Have You Floating on Air

Summer is upon us, and it’s time to head to your local salon for a fresh pedicure and start sandal shopping. One shoe trend that has taken off in recent years, and now undoubtedly has become a closet must-have: a cushy, plushy, and best puffy sandal. Generally featuring soft, pillow-like leather straps, these styles have been built with extreme comfort in mind. Don’t get us wrong, they are extremely fashion-forward, but your feet will also thank you at the end of the day after wearing a pair of these in the sweltering heat.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Sandeep Salter Takes a Family Road Trip to Italy With Her New Collection of Breezy Summer Dresses

London-born, Brooklyn-based Sandeep Salter and her husband Carson opened their cafe and sustainable housewares shop, Salter House, in 2018. Over time, they expanded into designing and developing their own collections in-house, with a special focus on clothing. “As my designs and artist collaborations have become more central, we now think of the project as a design ‘house’ for clothing and home objects,” explains Sandeep. The evolution made sense, given that their shops (Salter House joined Picture Room, an art shop and gallery) have become a hamlet for their close-knit community of friends and neighbors to come together and blend their professional, familial and creative pursuits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

“It’s 2022—It’s Pretty Hard to Put Yourself in a Box”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. When I was a child, I would sign my letters as “Hank”—I didn’t want to be a girl—and my parents made so much fun of me and criticized me so much that I never talked about it again. Sometimes your childhood doesn’t allow you to develop into what you think is your true self, you know?
SOCIETY
Vogue Magazine

Natalia Dyer on Sensitive Skin Care, Lightweight Monochromatic Makeup, and the Power of Fragrance

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I have always had pretty finicky, sensitive skin—I broke out a lot as a teenager,” says Natalia Dyer. The Stranger Things star has since curated a regimen of products that won’t stress her skin, like a colloidal oatmeal-infused cleanser by NYDG and La Roche-Posay’s coveted moisturizer. To relieve facial and jaw tension, she glides a gua sha across her face or performs a gentle massage. “When my jaw relaxes, I think everything relaxes,” she says.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

The Bride Channeled Josephine Baker at Her Art Gallery Wedding

Imani Kai and Austin Dean’s romance began with a Facebook friend request. “We met through our mutual friend Shane back in 2012 when we were both in college,” Imani, who is now a global PR associate for Tiffany & Co as well as the founder of a jewelry brand called Goude, remembers of her first encounter with her photojournalist husband. “I didn’t think much of it when he sent me the friend request, but we messaged back and forth and decided to get together the following day.” He was attending Bowie State University and she was home in Bowie, Maryland, for summer break. “He pulled up to my house in his 1997 Honda Accord, and I’ll never forget walking out of my garage and seeing him sitting on the trunk of his car in cut off shorts, mismatched socks, and distressed Vans,” Imani says. “I instantly thought, ‘Wow, he’s so cool.’”
BOWIE, MD
Community Policy