I Want What They Have: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

In the year 2005, the only thing cooler than attending a party that the photographer Mark Hunter was at was seeing a photo of yourself on his blog, thecobrasnake.com, the morning after. Once an assistant to the artist Shephard Fairey, Hunter was just 18 years old when he started posting on his website the photos he took at wild, late-night soirees frequented by up-and-coming musicians (Steve Aoki, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Sky Ferreira, Lady Gaga), “it-kids” (Chloë Sevigny, Jesse Camp, Alice Delall, Petra Collins) and indie celebrities (Jeffree Star, Mischa Barton, Mary Kate Olsen). Hunter’s blog, which was one of the earliest and most impactful social photography sites of its kind, offered anyone with an internet connection unprecedented access into the blossoming hipster subculture: an intoxicating–and intoxicated–world that may not have otherwise been seen.
