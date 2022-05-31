I Want What They Have: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Christopher Robin went down with Alice. Alice is marrying one of the guard. 70 glorious years! And it makes you want to party like an under-seven. The joy and whimsy of the Jubilee festivities have captured the childlike imagination of all ages. My three-and-a-half-year-old’s enthusiasm has been infectious. I have caught myself humming along to the quintains of the above A.A. Milne poem, arranging red and white garden peonies in a blue earthenware jug. It’s a clever poem, and a far grander cry from 100 Acre Wood, where we usually find Mr. Robin. It depicts Alice and Christopher’s trip to see the changing of the guard, which is where I took my son last Sunday (something which we had done before, but not with the 200 silk flags majestically lining the Mall, nor in glorious sunshine). The Jubilee spirit has even become an effective parenting tool: “Left, right, left, right, at ease!” Mimicking the guards helps happily maneuver the daily dawdles before our drill: tea, bath, and bed.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO