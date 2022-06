EHP Resort & Marina offers the perfect combination of Hamptons chic and beachy charm for a low-key luxury getaway. Sometimes, the best weekend getaways are the ones where, once you get there, you don’t want to go anywhere else during your stay. That’s part of the appeal at the newly renovated EHP Resort & Marina, set on nine acres of waterfront property on serene Three Mile Harbor, just 10 minutes from East Hampton town. EHP truly offers a full weekend of low-key luxury all within its borders: Peaceful, bespoke accommodations with plenty of room to relax? Check. Stylish on-premise dining? Check. Chic pool for lounging and swimming? Check. Gorgeous sunset views? Check. Adorable waterside cafe for morning coffee and pastries? Check.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO