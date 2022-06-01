ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 WPIAL Class A baseball championship preview: Eden Christian vs. Union

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtWHm_0fw5Hb2E00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Union baseball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Riverview, 3-0, in the 2021 WPIAL Class A final.

WPIAL Class A baseball championship

1-Eden Christian (17-0) vs. 2-Union (11-4)

1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wild Things Park, Washington

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

Road to the finals

Eden Christian – The Section 3 champions earned a first-round bye and then shut out No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and defeated No. 5 OLSH, 6-5, in the semifinals.

Union – After winning the Section 1 title, Union had a first-round bye, beat No. 10 Riverview, 5-1, in the quarterfinals and then edged No. 3 Rochester, 3-2, in the semifinals.

Secret to their success

Eden Christian – With a 17-0 record, a lot has gone right for first-year coach Joe Dougherty and the Warriors this season. Senior Jared Bees, a Marietta recruit, hit .455 during the regular season and went 7-0 on the mound with a 0.53 ERA with 68 strikeouts. Sophomore Caleb Emswiler (4-0, 0.95) and senior Christian Cropper (2-0, 1.87) round out the rotation. Eli Szenyeri (.409, 16 RBIs) and Brian Feldman (.423, 22 RBIs) help bolster the lineup, which has outscored opponents 154-24.

Union – Tyler Staub was a key player in Union’s run to the WPIAL title last season and continued his hot hitting this season, batting .537. He also was the team’s top pitcher at 5-1 with 56 strikeouts in the regular season. He threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in the semifinals. Mark Stanley (.488, 24 RBIs) and Nick Vitale (.486) also powered the Scotties lineup. They outscored opponents 125-38.

Championship factoids

Eden Christian – Eden lost to Union in the WPIAL semifinals last season but rebounded to defeat Jefferson-Morgan in the third-place consolation game. The Warriors then beat DuBois Central Catholic, Kennedy Catholic and Southern Fulton to reach the PIAA title game before falling to Halifax.

Union – The Scotties captured their first WPIAL championship last season, defeating Riverview, 3-0, in the finals. They then reached the PIAA quarterfinals before losing to Southern Fulton. … This is the fourth straight WPIAL championship appearance for Union. Union lost to Vincentian Academy, 6-1, in the 2018 Class A finals and to California, 9-6, in the 2019 title game.

WASHINGTON, PA
