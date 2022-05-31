ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

13 Favorite New York County Fairs! Bring On the Fried Oreos!

By BIG CHUCK
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

County fairs are one of the great nostalgic tokens of our youth. We all went to them (and still do). The crazy sight of the twirling, swooping midway rides. The smell of the deep fried dough and the greasy wonderfulness of a blooming onion. The squeal of the little kids out...

lite987.com

chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
YATES COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.
UTICA, NY
#County Fairs#Oreos#Demolition Derby#Western New York#Food Drink#Upstate New York#203rd
365traveler.com

28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Drivers License Change! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Remember how excited you were when you got your New York State license then you saw your photo and the excitement immediately went away. Our state drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year.
ALBANY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Why This Upstate New York Man Hates The New Delorean

Have you seen the new Delorean design? We will save you the trouble, it looks like pure garbage. You probably won't see it in Upstate New York any time soon. THIS IS PURELY AN OPINION PIECE OF THIS AUTHOR, AND DOES NOT REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THIS STATION. HOPEFULLY YOU LAUGH AT THIS PIECE.
CARS
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
