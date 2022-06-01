ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 WPIAL Class 3A softball championship preview: Avonworth vs. Deer Lakes

By Jonathan Bombulie
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03n6xV_0fw5FsIP00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes pitcher Maddie Kee delivers against South Allegheny during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on May 24.

WPIAL Class 3A softball championship

1-Avonworth (16-4) vs. 3-Deer Lakes (13-3)

Noon Wednesday at Lilley Field, Cal (Pa.)

On the air: Trib HSSN (Video)

Road to the finals

Avonworth — When the Antelopes lost their final three games of the regular season, it might have looked like the undefeated Section 2 champions were showing some cracks in their armor. Not quite. Matchups with schools such as North Hills and Belle Vernon were playoff tune-ups, not disappointing setbacks. Once the postseason started, the ‘Lopes were on point. In the quarterfinals, they met No. 8 Mt. Pleasant, the defending WPIAL champ that seemed to find its footing after an up-and-down season. Avonworth sent the Vikings packing, 5-2. In the semifinals, Avonworth blanked Southmoreland, 3-0.

Deer Lakes — The third-seeded Lancers lost their first two games of the year to Greensburg Central Catholic and Chartiers-Houston in March and a couple of playoff tune-ups to larger schools in Knoch and Shaler. In between, they put together 13 straight wins and an 8-0 section record. They had two battles on their hands in the playoffs, however. In the quarterfinals, they scored two in the fourth to get past No. 6 Waynesburg, 3-2, and in the semifinals, they held off a rally from No. 2 South Allegheny and won, 5-4.

Secret to their success

Avonworth — Sophomore Alivia Lantzy is a major problem for Avonworth’s opponents. In 14 innings in the playoffs, she has allowed two runs and six hits and struck out 24. She homered against Mt. Pleasant in the quarterfinals and hit a two-run triple against Southmoreland in the semifinals. Shortstop Syd Savatt is a catalyst at the top of the lineup who had two hits against Mt. Pleasant. First baseman Leah Kuban is a power bat in the middle of the lineup who homered against Southmoreland.

Deer Lakes — There are no obvious holes in the Lancers’ game. Their pitching is solid. Sophomore Maddie Kee has 15 strikeouts in 14 postseason innings. Their offense is also formidable. Kee led the team with seven doubles and 24 RBIs this season. Senior outfielder Reese Hasley makes things happen with a team-best .441 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. Sophomore catcher Tia Germanich led the team with four homers to go along with 23 RBIs.

Championship factoids

Avonworth — The Antelopes have been prominent in the WPIAL title picture for the last five years. They won a championship in 2019, beating Keystone Oaks, 12-0, in the finals. They also reached the semifinals in 2021 and 2018.

Deer Lakes — The Lancers set the standard in Class 3A softball last decade, making the WPIAL finals four times from 2012-2017 and winning championships in 2012 and 2015. Before this year’s run to the finals, they went three seasons without a playoff win, which must have felt like an eternity for a program so successful in the recent past.

Tags: Avonworth, Deer Lakes

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten Serra Catholic captures 4th WPIAL baseball title

After near-misses the past four seasons, the Serra Catholic baseball team hoisted a WPIAL championship trophy Tuesday afternoon. The top-seeded Eagles used a strong pitching performance from junior ace Zach Karp and timely hitting throughout their potent lineup to defeat No. 7 Neshannock, 8-2, in the Class 2A final at Wild Things Park in Washington.
WASHINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellton, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler’s Commencement Pushed Back An Hour

Butler Senior High School’s commencement ceremony is being pushed back by an hour tonight. The event was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m., but will now happen at 7:30 p.m. The district has also opted to have the event outside at Art Bernardi Stadium. The ceremony will...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Wpial#Sports#Lancers#Chartiers Houston
theincline.com

🤤 June 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

🍔 Back to the Foodture is expanding with a food trailer. They’ll be celebrating this and their one year anniversary in Southside with Back to the Foodture Day on June 8 with a real Delorean. The eatery plans a downtown location later this year. 🍞 Baked True North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh

It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Steeler Myles Jack addresses specific concern about his game coming from Jacksonville

After linebacker Myles Jack signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, a concern emerged from his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A few outlets noted that Jack wasn’t particularly effective wearing the green dot communication helmet. Many Steelers fans had hoped Jack would be a natural for that duty and perhaps alleviate the need for Devin Bush to have those responsibilities so that Bush could just concentrate on making plays and improving after a rocky 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
WPXI Pittsburgh

2022 School Guide: Top school districts in Pennsylvania revealed

PITTSBURGH — Upper St. Clair School District ascended to the top spot in the Business Times annual statewide school rankings of top-scoring school districts on state standardized tests. USC was No. 2 in 2020, the last time the ranking was released. USC replaced Unionville-Chaadds Ford School District in Chester...
CBS News

20 Years Later: Deadly microburst sweeps through Kennywood Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the deadly storms that swept through Kennywood Park. A microburst struck the amusement park, leaving one woman, a Monroeville native, dead in its wake. Strong winds, some up to 80 miles per hour, tore apart The Whip attraction and the pavilion...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm watch expires

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstorm watch for several counties, including Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana, was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday. The watch expired at 10 p.m. Share weather photos and videos, if it's safe to do so in your area: You can share to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Memorial Hospital: A timeline

The 326-bed Butler Memorial Hospital has numerous outpatient locations and more than 50 primary and specialty physician offices throughout Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties which make up Butler Health System. Here is a look at the history of Butler Memorial from its earliest origins more than 100 years ago to Wednesday’s announcement about a planned merger with Excela Health.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
98online.com

Grove City woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

(WBNS) YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Grove City woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend. The woman, who has not been identified, approached a bison Monday morning and got within 10 feet of the...
GROVE CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police investigating two ‘student situations’ at Hempfield High School

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating two incidents involving students that happened at Hempfield High School Thursday morning. According to a letter to parents, the first incident involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus. The district said he was immediately removed from school property after they became aware of a social media post of the student wearing the mask with text that included a threat to the school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
347
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy