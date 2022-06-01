ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Park Township, PA

2022 WPIAL Class 3A baseball championship preview: Mohawk vs. South Park

By Jonathan Bombulie
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoBlW_0fw5Fo0j00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Drew Lafferty plays in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Hopewell.

WPIAL Class 3A baseball championship

4-Mohawk (16-4) vs. 2-South Park (17-5)

4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wild Things Park, Washington

On the air: Trib HSSN (Video)

Road to the finals

Mohawk — The Warriors have been solid all season long but finished second behind Hopewell in Section 1 because they had a couple of slip-ups – splits with New Brighton and Ellwood City – that the Vikings didn’t have. Once the playoffs started, though, Mohawk found another gear. The No. 4 Warriors handled No. 13 Keystone Oaks, 7-1, smoked No. 5 Yough, 15-1, and knocked off top-seeded Hopewell, their section rival, 6-2 in the semifinals.

South Park — The second-seeded Eagles were dominant in the regular season. They went 8-0 in Section 2-3A, outscoring opponents 96-10. Some of their five nonsection losses were to larger schools like Shaler and Peters Township. Their dominance continued through two playoff rounds with a 14-1 win over No. 15 Waynesburg and a 7-4 victory over No. 7 New Brighton. The semifinals, however, were a battle. South Park needed a two-run third inning with an RBI double from senior Drew Lafferty and an RBI single from senior shortstop Brandon Clifford to get past No. 3 Avonworth, 3-2.

Secret to their success

Mohawk — Senior Cooper Vance has been one of the WPIAL’s most dangerous arms in the playoffs. He earned wins over Keystone Oaks and Hopewell, giving up a total of two earned runs in 14 innings, striking out 22. Opposing pitchers get no breaks facing the Mohawk lineup. Senior third baseman JC Voss is 5 for 9 with a homer and eight RBIs in the playoffs. Senior outfielder Marc Conti is 5 for 7 with five runs knocked in. Sophomore second baseman Jay Wrona has driven in two runs in each of the team’s three playoff games, and junior first baseman Jacob Werner is 5 for 9 from the nine hole in the order.

South Park — The Eagles are fueled by the Lafferty cousins. Drew, a Kentucky recruit, is one of the WPIAL’s top players. He pitched against Waynesburg and Avonworth, giving up a total of two earned runs in 11 innings with 19 strikeouts. He also has been South Park’s top hitter in the playoffs, going 6 for 9 with a home run and six RBIs. Austin Lafferty, a junior, has made a major impact as the team’s leadoff hitter and closer. He earned a save in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Senior first baseman Luke Rider has been an important bat in the middle of the lineup, going 4 for 10 with six RBIs.

Championship factoids

Mohawk — The Warriors don’t have the championship pedigree of their finals opponent, but the program is on a positive trajectory. Mohawk has only made three playoff appearances in the last 10 years, but they’re all in the last three seasons. In 2021 and 2019, the Warriors suffered first-round losses.

South Park — The Eagles won the school’s first WPIAL championship in 2013, beating Hopewell, 4-3, in nine innings to take the Class 3A crown. They’ve made the playoffs every year since, but are yet to make another big addition to the school’s trophy case. Last year, they lost 6-5 to Hopewell in the finals. They also reached the championship game in 2017, falling 3-0 to Blackhawk.

Tags: Mohawk, South Park

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Park Township, PA
State
Kentucky State
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
New Brighton, PA
City
Hopewell, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police investigating two ‘student situations’ at Hempfield High School

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating two incidents involving students that happened at Hempfield High School Thursday morning. According to a letter to parents, the first incident involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus. The district said he was immediately removed from school property after they became aware of a social media post of the student wearing the mask with text that included a threat to the school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Write-in candidate wins Democratic primary to run for 55th District state House seat

A retired corporate executive has won the Democratic primary to run for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives seat in the 55th District. Westmoreland County elections officials Tuesday issued a precertification of results from the May primary that included more than 600 write-in votes for Scott Gauss of Murrysville in the state House race. Gauss, 69, will face Republican Jill Cooper in November.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

SupperMarket food, music nights set for Lincoln Highway Experience

The Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is set to return June 1 to the grounds of the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity. Now in its ninth year, the outdoor food and music festival will be held each Wednesday through Aug. 24, weather permitting, on the museum grounds at 3435 Route 30 East.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Gov. Wolf in Pittsburgh pushing for $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf came to the Pittsburgh area Wednesday to discuss his proposed plan to give $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians using American Rescue Plan Act money. Watch the report on proposed payments: Click the video player above. Despite a $1.7 billion proposal by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Playoff Games#Eagles#Keystone Oaks#Oppo
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Six “gatekeepers” have too much power in the Pennsylvania legislature | PennLive letters

The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).
HARRISBURG, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

New director of public safety and right to know officer appointed for Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Commissioners this week unanimously agreed to appoint two positions. The first was Emily Sanchez-Parodi as the new assistant county solicitor/right-to-know officer, following the resignation of Carolyn Flannery. Sanchez-Parodi currently serves as a county assistant district attorney, as well as the solicitor for the Shenango Area School Board. ...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman admits role in $87 million in Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman and her two Pittsburgh relatives pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Pennsylvania Medicaid program for nearly eight years, resulting in the collection of $87 million in illegal Medicaid payments. According to a news release from U. S. Attorney Cindy Chung, Arlinda Moriarty, 53, pleaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Wolf: Money could be spent to address gun violence but ‘we cannot ignore the elephant in the room’

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on policymakers to “be open to the things that work” to address gun violence “but we cannot ignore the elephant in the room and that is guns.”. During an interview on Pittsburgh-based KDKA radio on Tuesday morning, Wolf reacted to last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and a weekend shooting that killed an 18-month-old Pittsburgh boy saying a combination of measures are what he sees as needed.
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Woman Pleads Guilty To Medicaid Fraud

A Cranberry woman is facing up to a decade in prison for her role in a large conspiracy to defraud Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Program. 53-year-old Arlinda Moriarty entered a guilty plea in federal court last week to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts in a health care matter, and aggravated identity theft.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
347
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy